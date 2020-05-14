'Uzalo’s' Wiseman on challenges of being a single father

Since the passing of his baby mama in 2018, actor Wiseman Mncube promised himself he would be the best parent possible to his six-year-old daughter Lwandle.

The Uzalo actor detailed the pressures and challenges he constantly faces when raising his daughter as a single parent.

Speaking to Daily Sun recently, Wiseman said, “I made a promise that I'll do everything in my power to raise Lwandle in a Godly and responsible way. I don't want her to feel that she has one parent. I give her all the love and make it a point to spend my free time with her.”

Wiseman highlighted that he was raising a very curious little girl.

Even though he hasn't gone into detail as to how Lwandle's mother died, last year on her birthday, Wiseman reflected back to the time he first learnt of his baby mama's passing.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday in November, Wiseman wrote, “Happy 30th birthday in heaven. The most shocking moment for me was when I heard that you are no longer with us. I was on set about to shoot a scene where I bury someone yoh.

“I can never forget the time we have shared together, goals that we set for our Lwandle and I promise you that she will achieve every single one even more cause I know that nawe ulidlozi elihle upon us. You’ll always be in our hearts and will be missed forever!”