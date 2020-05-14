'What about booze and ciggies?': Celebs weigh in on Ramaphosa's level 3 address
Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have weighed in on the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the nation on Wednesday outlining the government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Ramaphosa announced that a consultation process would start immediately to move most of SA to level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, but warned that high-risk areas will remain on level 4.
He defended the lockdown as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, while also acknowledging the government’s mishaps in laying out and enforcing the lockdown regulations.
Veteran actor John Kani was impressed but said more clarity on the regulations governing the lockdown was needed.
“Good and moving speech. People waited to hear about the sale of liquor and cigarettes, when schools might reopen, about more people going back to work. Maybe unpacking level 3 might help us understand more what are the changes to come,” he wrote.
Good and moving speech. People waited to hear about he sale of liquor and cigarettes. When schools might re open. About more people going back to work. Maybe unpacking Level 3 might help us understand more what are the changes to come. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) May 13, 2020
While the president did not deliver clarity on alcohol and cigarette sales that many were hoping for, he was praised by some celebs for his humility in apologising for the government's mistakes.
I’m sure many ANC members have been eating lots of money .... but I love how Cyril is admitting mistakes made during this time!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 13, 2020
Commendable of the President to address the confusion and shortcomings by himself and ministers over the past few weeks, as opposed to pretending it's been a seamless process.— Fellow Compatriot/Mr. Buns/Buns Out (@MapsMaponyane) May 13, 2020
I know he is reading. I said I love that fact that he doesnt SOUND like he's reading. Bo teacher ba bora gore bona!!! Tsibinkie+!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 13, 2020
We missed him. And needed his reassurance. Mna I’m happy https://t.co/Smdqs4yagC— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 14, 2020
Comedian and TV personality Nina Hastie provided a moment of laughter when she shared a parody of how the address may be received by those who are fans of the president.
Meanwhile, in Illovo... pic.twitter.com/YHiHMJ4T4x— OTHERWISE, YOU WELL? (@THATninahastie) May 13, 2020
Others, like Lerato Sengadi and Hulisani Ravele, just wanted to know about the fire water and tobacco sticks.
Access to Pinotage Mr President, please! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iT6EbVPeXQ— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 13, 2020
There were also several hilarious reactions to the president's reminder that kissing and shaking hands as a greeting are “a thing of the past”.
Ravele joked that those who had not had a kiss in 2020 were doomed, while musician SbuNoah mused how it would change everything - including wedding ceremonies.
If you haven’t even experienced ONE lamza nyana ka 2020, and you wanted to of course, askies wethu! Just practice there on the back of your hand like we did in our youth! Uzoba right! 💪🏾😂— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 13, 2020
When the President said kissing is a thing of the past... #LockdownSA #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/VdXiAxCzV9— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) May 13, 2020
Actress Rami Chuene joked that perhaps the Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN should go back to level 5 lockdown restrictions - sparking a fierce but friendly debate.