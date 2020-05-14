TshisaLIVE

'What about booze and ciggies?': Celebs weigh in on Ramaphosa's level 3 address

14 May 2020 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran actor John Kani has shared his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.
Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have weighed in on the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the nation on Wednesday outlining the government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ramaphosa announced that a consultation process would start immediately to move most of SA to level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, but warned that high-risk areas will remain on level 4.

He defended the lockdown as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, while also acknowledging the government’s mishaps in laying out and enforcing the lockdown regulations.

Veteran actor John Kani was impressed but said more clarity on the regulations governing the lockdown was needed.

“Good and moving speech. People waited to hear about the sale of liquor and cigarettes, when schools might reopen, about more people going back to work. Maybe unpacking level 3 might help us understand more what are the changes to come,” he wrote.

While the president did not deliver clarity on alcohol and cigarette sales that many were hoping for, he was praised by some celebs for his humility in apologising for the government's mistakes.

Comedian and TV personality Nina Hastie provided a moment of laughter when she shared a parody of how the address may be received by those who are fans of the president.

Others, like Lerato Sengadi and Hulisani Ravele, just wanted to know about the fire water and tobacco sticks.

There were also several hilarious reactions to the president's reminder that kissing and shaking hands as a greeting are “a thing of the past”.

Ravele joked that those who had not had a kiss in 2020 were doomed, while musician SbuNoah mused how it would change everything - including wedding ceremonies.

Actress Rami Chuene joked that perhaps the Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN should go back to level 5 lockdown restrictions - sparking a fierce but friendly debate.

