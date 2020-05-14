'What about booze and ciggies?': Celebs weigh in on Ramaphosa's level 3 address

Ramaphosa announced that a consultation process would start immediately to move most of SA to level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, but warned that high-risk areas will remain on level 4.

He defended the lockdown as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, while also acknowledging the government’s mishaps in laying out and enforcing the lockdown regulations.

Veteran actor John Kani was impressed but said more clarity on the regulations governing the lockdown was needed.

“Good and moving speech. People waited to hear about the sale of liquor and cigarettes, when schools might reopen, about more people going back to work. Maybe unpacking level 3 might help us understand more what are the changes to come,” he wrote.