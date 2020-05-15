AKA puts Reebok on blast over SneAKA deal, says he didn't 'get one cent'
The sporting footwear and clothing brand claims the rapper was “happy” with the terms of the deal before it was executed ...
Rapper AKA has come out guns blazing against Reebok, claiming he was not paid for the creation and marketing of his SneAKA shoe range.
The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the finer details of how the SneAKA collaboration apparently turned sour and that he “didn't get a cent” for it.
AKA lifted the lid after a fan praised him over the sneaker, saying it was one of the best he's ever bought and a big win for hip-hop culture.
“Can you believe they didn’t pay me a single cent for this? Not one cent,” AKA said, shocking his followers.
In 2017, AKA announced that he had signed a “seven-figure” deal with the sports brand and was even flown to the States to meet with Reebok big wigs.
Naturally fans celebrated the moment with the rapper, assuming the creation of the SneAKA meant more coins for the Mega.
However, it turns out, AKA was “paid” in exposure for the collaboration.
Can you believe they didn’t pay me a single cent for this? ... not one cent. https://t.co/EgW8AKkXBA— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
AKA's claims caused a huge storm on Twitter with fans bombarding him with questions about the collaboration.
“I had no choice ... it was always a dream of mine to have my own sneaker. I guess that’s why I took a 'shitty deal' in exchange for doing something for the culture,” he explained.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Reebok said it was aware of the claims made by AKA on Twitter, adding that he apparently understood and “was happy” with the nature of the deal before it was executed.
“In October 2019, we executed a successful launch of the Reebok SneAKA. Upon entering into the relationship, both parties were happy with the agreement, and the terms of the launch were not disputed. Reebok met all of our contractual obligations related to the launch.”
Reebok explained that earlier this year they decided to cut AKA loose due to a “shift in strategy” but had hoped to partner with the rapper in future.
“However, we did discuss a new approach of working with AKA. Reebok is thus very disappointed to be learning of the issues raised on social media, as we believed the relationship to still be on a strong footing to negotiate potential future deals.”
Read the rest of AKA's tweets below.
Shit happens. *shrug* .... in their mind they were doing me a favor. https://t.co/r0yDs47DuN— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
Probably never again. They refused to give me any sort of payment or royalty. https://t.co/WB0L9AzTcF— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
I had no choice ... it was always a dream of mine to have my own sneaker. I guess that’s why I took a shitty deal in exchange for doing something for the culture. https://t.co/9UUKFEnnGq— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
Well, same thing that happens most of the time ... you bring a brand back from the dead and someone in some office in Cape Town can’t stand to pay you more than they make in a year. https://t.co/0vwjLNXeqY— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
There was no contract. Only my contract as an ambassador. A contract regarding the #SNEAKA doesn’t even exist. https://t.co/GG8YMDip7p— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
Yeah that’s the only comfort I take from the whole experience. At least I got to design and release my own sneaker. That’s about it. https://t.co/FzS5mSIMBv— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
At the end of last year they told me they wouldn’t be renewing my contract because “the brand” wasn’t about the Reebok “classic” direction anymore ... they were now geared towards selling gym clothes to women predominantly.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
I was then told I would be offered free clothing every month but i would no longer be paid my monthly retainer. Oh well ... lesson learnt.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020
So yeah, that’s the story. Hold onto those pairs ... they will definitely be a collectors item one day.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 14, 2020