H for Haaibo! 69% of DJ Zinhle's fans think Kairo needs a sibling, as in right now

After a week of posting adorable moments with Kairo on her Instagram Stories, DJ Zinhle shared a poll, asking whether she should consider making Kairo a sibling - and more than half of her fans gave her a resounding yes.

One of the perks of being a celebrity with millions of followers is that fans aren't shy to tell you what they think, and it seems like DJ Zinhle's fans are ready to see her preggies again.

“Wouldn't this be the perfect time to have another baby?” Zinhle asked.

A hefty 69% of the DJ's Instagram followers figured there's no time like the present while the remaining 31% weren't keen on seeing their fave DJ get pregnant just yet.