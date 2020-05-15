IN MEMES | Twitter was impressed Papa Penny said 'hell no' to paying R24k for damages
Papa Penny Penny made it clear he's not an easy target when it comes to exploitation, and he proved this in the latest episode of his reality show.
Papa Penny may be extravagant and live a luxurious life, but the reality TV star is still in tune with his roots.
In the latest episode of his show, the musician told fans he loved and accepted all his children, and he always wants to do the right thing as far as African traditions were concerned.
Even though Anele (his daughter) is old now, Papa Penny wanted to pay damages for her so that all is well between the families and the ancestors of both families.
However, both Papa Penny and his viewers were shocked when Anele's uncle asked for R24,000 for damages.
The uncle claimed the R24,000 was for two cows as most cultures charge two cows to the father of the child for having "damaged" their daughter.
Papa Penny was not about to be charged that much, and made sure his representatives knew that.
"I am not paying lobola here. That woman already had kids when I met her. How much did they charge for the other children? They mustn't be silly," Papa Penny said, shutting down the outrageous amount.
Fans sided with Papa Penny. They also felt the uncle was just trying to milk the opportunity for all the money he could get.
The memes came rolling in as fans praised Papa Penny's reasoning.
Im glad Papa Penny doesnt take nonsense, Papa Penny for Team Lead Negotiater #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/8TvaDwHIXO— leera2_ (@leratosilubane) May 14, 2020
Try and do the right thing in south africa you will sol yourself.. uncles are hungry they will reap you #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/um54CP7BVZ— makhosazanaDube (@khosidube1) May 14, 2020
One of South Africans authentic reality show. Uncut and unscripted similair to the Ranakas. They dont need expensive clothes or jets to make it appealing. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/FBhz5JDtU4— Cardinal Ndiks Gatsheni (@Ndiks17) May 14, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee— AVHA RAMUKOSI (@Avha_Ramukosi) May 14, 2020
I want to send papa penny fir my Lobola negotiation,,He is best pic.twitter.com/nNAqRlqdrU
I'm not paying Lobola, it's damages. Yeees Papa Penny #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/m7BniRujYz— Phumudzo Rambane (@PhomoPoo) May 14, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee— AVHA RAMUKOSI (@Avha_Ramukosi) May 14, 2020
For those who dnt understand Tsonga,,I'm nt marrying her,,when I met her she was with other kids,,How much do the other guys was charged pic.twitter.com/ESnxwCxmG6
#PapaPennyAhee I'm not buying her I don't buy children😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VXfPje5uOk— Tsêpi (@t_tspi) May 9, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee that born again part killed me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AeaaxxKYRo— djsyco_sa (@DjsYco3) May 14, 2020
24k??? Are they paying lobola or damages #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/40gWFtOQpf— Nessa🌸 (@Vanessa_KN2) May 14, 2020
R10 000.00 per cow? Must be a Woolworths cow exported from Europe. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/CciOrTaJen— MissLekay (@LisLekay) May 14, 2020
Bathong, R24 000.00 damages? No wonder why people no longer want to embrace the African culture and traditions #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/XCJM471K8X— MissLekay (@LisLekay) May 14, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee he knows english this one..... the time he was initiating conversation with a white lady he was flawless pic.twitter.com/ttmVSvr9Wd— NYIKO WA MUTSONGA 🇿🇦 (@nyikoo_prince) May 14, 2020