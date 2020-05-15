TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago warns about fake Thami Ndlala account threatening to spill tea after split

15 May 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Lerato Kganyago has parted ways with husband Thami Ndlala.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Just hours after media personality Lerato Kganyago announced that she and her husband, businessman Thami Ndlala had parted ways, fraudsters have jumped on the bandwagon.  

Lerato and Thami celebrated their traditional wedding two months ago surrounded by friends and family at their home in the north of Johannesburg.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lerato announced through a statement that she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.

The news sent shock waves on social media, landing Lerato and Thami on the trends list on Twitter with people dubbing it "the shortest marriage in Mzansi". 

Requesting privacy during this time, Lerato warned social media users about a fake Thami account doing the rounds on social media. 

Lerato Kganyago warns of a fake Twitter Thami Ndala account.
Image: Lerato Kganyago/ Instagram Stories

Lerato has, reassured Mzansi that no one was going to take anything she owned. 

"Good morning. Ain’t nobody touching anything I own that's for sure. Easy with the speculation, wish you a day full of positivity."

A follower criticised Lerato, asking why she felt the need to talk about her break-up when she didn't speak about her marriage.

Lerato clapped back: "Akere y’all took my then marriage to the papers every weekend, when I kept silent about it, so this was the perfect platform to address you and get you all off my back!"

In her statement issued on Instagram on Thursday, Lerato said she and Thami would continue to be friends. 

“It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship.

"We will continue to care deeply for each other and look forward to growing our friendship,” read part of the statement. 

Lerato Kganyago claps back at a tweep for her reasons why she's speaking about the separation.
Image: Lerato Kganyago/ Twitter

