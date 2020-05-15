Linda Mtoba on hair salon petition: People are dying & you're worried about hair
Actress Linda Mtoba has weighed in on a petition doing the rounds for hair salons to be allowed to operate under lockdown.
“There’s a whole petition for salons to open up, do ppl really need to do their hair that bad? Like for real for real.”
The actress questioned people's priorities. She asked if people understood that the current regulations were in place to help save lives.
“People are dying, we’re worried about hair. Ngiluke amagoda awu two and I’m in a doek all day. If I need to go out I wear a cap. Come on it can’t be that serious ... Yes, the jobs matter but so do the lives,” she said.
Ppl are dying, we’re worried about hair.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 14, 2020
Ngiluke amagoda awu2 and I’m in a doek all day. If I need to go out I wear a cap 😂
Cmon it’s can’t be that serious.
Yes the jobs matter but so do the lives.
Linda made it clear that she understood that the issue was deeper for the people dependent on providing these services to put food on the table.
However, she maintained that essentially the value of human lives trumps everything else.
“Where are our priorities? Cosmetic issues. We can live without good hair. We can live! Surely that’s more important,” she said.
Read the rest of the convo Linda had with her followers below.
It’s truly terrible & there’s no other word for it. But from any angle it’s just as horrible. Rock & a hard place, their livelihood matters but their lives also matter it’s just hard— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 14, 2020
I get that completely so 🤣 we’re all missing something. The negative impact of this a lot on its own. We miss normality. But what can be done 🤷🏽♀️— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 14, 2020