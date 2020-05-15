Linda Mtoba on hair salon petition: People are dying & you're worried about hair

Actress Linda Mtoba has weighed in on a petition doing the rounds for hair salons to be allowed to operate under lockdown.

“There’s a whole petition for salons to open up, do ppl really need to do their hair that bad? Like for real for real.”

The actress questioned people's priorities. She asked if people understood that the current regulations were in place to help save lives.

“People are dying, we’re worried about hair. Ngiluke amagoda awu two and I’m in a doek all day. If I need to go out I wear a cap. Come on it can’t be that serious ... Yes, the jobs matter but so do the lives,” she said.