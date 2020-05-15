TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini: ‘This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is'

"Things aren't what they seem. We need to do better as a whole'

15 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini Jones calls out the entertainment industry for devaluing celebs.
Minnie Dlamini Jones calls out the entertainment industry for devaluing celebs.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini Jones says the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the entertainment industry, showing its ugly side.

The media personality shared her two cents on Twitter this week: “This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over-hyped PR stunts. Things aren't what they seem. We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills.”

Sizwe Dhlomo also weighed in on the topic, explaining that it might not always be the case that artists or personalities are underpaid, but more about them living beyond their pockets.

“It’s not necessarily underpaid though. Some ninjas just live way beyond their means.”

Radio veteran DJ Fresh joined the conversation and attested that living within his means helped him a lot.

“If only you knew just how many cats I have tried to advise to downscale and rather save, and/or invest, and been told, 'I got this','mind your own business' etc! Oskido advised me exactly the same 15 years ago, and I am eternally grateful to him for that!”

Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences

"Nobody deserves to have their innocence taken away from them. No matter what."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Proceeds from DJ Black Coffee's latest online concert to go to KFC Add Hope

The DJ has raised nearly half a million towards charity so far!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Celebs poke fun at Jackson Mthembu for ventilator moemish

The minister has since apologised for the slip-up.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee teams up with Minnie Dlamini to help Covid-19 relief feeding scheme

Black Coffee and Minnie Dlamini-Jones have a plan to feed the needy
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago confirms split from husband Thami Ndlala TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why fans thought the lions on the loose in Limpopo were after 'Skeem ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Leave him alone’- Lerato K is tired of people saying Somizi is snitching on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zandi Khumalo, Arthur Mafokate and others get Covid-19 relief fund boost from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X