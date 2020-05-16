Bentleys and dreams: Cassper Nyovest on being an inspiration to the young black child

Rapper Cassper Nyovest hopes his journey in the music industry to gaining his riches has helped inspire many black children to dream big as he did.

The rapper shared his views of wanting to be an inspiration to young black children after a fan asked him whether opening his garage excited him.

Known to be one to engage with his fans, Cassper replied to his stan saying his cars were the main reason he worked so hard.

“Yeah, I do. One of the reasons I bought Bentleys is to remind myself why I work so 'work'. When I'm driving, sitting in the back being driven, opening the garage or any time I am using the cars, I just take a deep breath and say, 'God is good' and hard work pays off!”