Bentleys and dreams: Cassper Nyovest on being an inspiration to the young black child

16 May 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest wants to be an inspiration to black children.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest hopes his journey in the music industry to gaining his riches has helped inspire many black children to dream big as he did.

The rapper shared his views of wanting to be an inspiration to young black children after a fan asked him whether opening his garage excited him.

Known to be one to engage with his fans, Cassper replied to his stan saying his cars were the main reason he worked so hard.

“Yeah, I do. One of the reasons I bought Bentleys is to remind myself why I work so 'work'. When I'm driving, sitting in the back being driven, opening the garage or any time I am using the cars, I just take a deep breath and say, 'God is good' and hard work pays off!”

When another stan asked him why he chose a Bentley, the rapper recalled the first time he saw the car as a young teen.

“First time I saw a Bentley I was 12 or 13 years old walking from my hood to Rivera Park [The burbs]. I saw this big whip approaching from afar. Didn't know the car but it just seemed expensive. A man called Ralf Mabe in a Green Flying Spur. I told myself I would drive the car one day.”

Cassper said that moment inspired him to chase his dream and he wanted to do the same for young fans.

“I feel so great man. I saw a black man driving a Bentley when I was 12 and I was inspired. I drove my first Bentley at 25 and I know some kid is out there watching me, and believing in his dreams because he saw me live out mine. It's a great feeling man. I have done my part. God moves!”

