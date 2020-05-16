Flex much?! Here’s 2020 in 60 seconds according to Sarah Langa

Stylish influencer Sarah Langa Mackay has decided to wrap up her 2020 so far in what many of her followers call “the best stylish minute ever”.

SA, like many other countries in the world, is currently under lockdown due the Covid-19 pandemic. This has left Sarah reflecting on life before social distancing.

Sis is known for her lavish travels and extravagant destinations, but due to the pandemic, has resorted to being creative with the memories she had before the national lockdown.

She shared a video of how her 2020 looked before lockdown hit SA and “self-isolation” was dubbed the “new normal”.

Simply captioning her post “2020 in 60 seconds”, Sarah can be seen in the video living her lavish life of jets, holiday destinations and fashion.