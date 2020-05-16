Flex much?! Here’s 2020 in 60 seconds according to Sarah Langa
Stylish influencer Sarah Langa Mackay has decided to wrap up her 2020 so far in what many of her followers call “the best stylish minute ever”.
SA, like many other countries in the world, is currently under lockdown due the Covid-19 pandemic. This has left Sarah reflecting on life before social distancing.
Sis is known for her lavish travels and extravagant destinations, but due to the pandemic, has resorted to being creative with the memories she had before the national lockdown.
She shared a video of how her 2020 looked before lockdown hit SA and “self-isolation” was dubbed the “new normal”.
Simply captioning her post “2020 in 60 seconds”, Sarah can be seen in the video living her lavish life of jets, holiday destinations and fashion.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sarah has been vocal about the challenges she's facing as a student during a nationwide lockdown.
“I depend on face-to-face interaction and group learning so this pandemic has made it difficult for me to adjust to a new way of learning and interacting with material. I wanted to let all my friends who are embarking on this online learning journey to know we are in this together," she wrote on Instagram last month.
Sarah said students needed to support each other in every way possible.
“Let’s not put an end to sharing knowledge, distributing notes, virtual study groups, video tutorials. Let’s redirect any competitive energy towards helping students who, under normal circumstances, were already struggling because the effects of the pandemic have probably made it even more challenging for most of us.”