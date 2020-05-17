TshisaLIVE

Cassper: I don't mind being called gay for complimenting other men

17 May 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest was a big fan of Maps's selfie.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has shrugged off suggestions that his praise of Maps Maponyane makes him “gay”.

The rapper, like many others in Mzansi, were taken aback by Maps Maponyane’s car selfie.

Impressed, Bhuti FillUp called Maps a “charmer boy” and said the dude was slaying even behind a mask.

Soon his mentions were filled with those who found the message a little unsettling and questioned his sexuality.

Cassper was not here for it and claimed men who were scared to compliment men were uncomfortable with their sexuality.

“Men who aren’t comfortable with their sexuality are afraid to compliment other men, they see it as being gay. I’m very comfortable, I don’t even mind being called gay for complimenting other men.”

Cassper then shut down the argument once and for all, saying he was attractive and saw it others.

“Ha motho a le montle o montle. I am a very attractive man myself. Takes one to see one.”

