TshisaLIVE

Mome Mahlangu donates sanitary pads during lockdown

17 May 2020 - 10:00 By Nonhlanha Msibi
Businesswomen Mome Mahlangu lends a helping hand by donating sanitary pads to women who are in need during the lockdown.
Businesswomen Mome Mahlangu lends a helping hand by donating sanitary pads to women who are in need during the lockdown.
Image: Mome Mahlangu/Instagram

Reality star and entrepreneur Mome Mahlangu is giving back by donating sanitary pads to the needy during the lockdown.

The star took to Instagram recently to post pictures of herself standing next to her car which, was packed with sanitary pads. She distributed them to women as a sign of love to the nation.

“Everybody wants to be loved by somebody, but not everyone can love anybody. The reality of life is to love yourself fully, it won’t take a single thing away from your mental and physical health. Also know that the money is replaceable, not the lives," she wrote.

The fashionista believes that God’s mercy lasts forever to those who fear him. She added that his righteousness to his children will keep them going during this difficult time.

“God’s mercy is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him. His righteousness to his children will keep us going as the Covid-19 numbers increasing in SA. We are all at God's mercy right now and as we continue to keep faith and pray”, she wrote. #wellnesswithmome#padagirlmrsmomewellness#mahlanguville

The wife and mother of three loves her family to bits and always posts about them on social media. 

Her daughter Khumo is one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity children, and Mome has instilled business ethics and independence in her daughter.

She always encourages her followers to exercise and eat healthily. Mome recently launched her own lifestyle products and wellness online store called Mrs Mome Wellness. 

MORE

WATCH | Mome's daughter Teamo is frustrated by lockdown and demands to go outside

Teamo is frustrated by the lockdown and is demanding to go outside.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mome Mahlangu on industry rejection: I’m on my third reality show, against all odds

If "never give up" was a person...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Khumo's sermon on 'power women' is everything!

Khumo has some wise words for all women.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Tall Ass Mo & Mome's second princess has arrived

Tall Ass Mo and Mome's princess has made her grand entry.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema inspired by Somizi's motto to have friends who bring diversity ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Leave him alone’- Lerato K is tired of people saying Somizi is snitching on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago confirms split from husband Thami Ndlala TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago warns about fake Thami Ndlala account threatening to spill tea ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter was impressed Papa Penny said 'hell no' to paying R24k for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X