Mome Mahlangu donates sanitary pads during lockdown

Reality star and entrepreneur Mome Mahlangu is giving back by donating sanitary pads to the needy during the lockdown.

The star took to Instagram recently to post pictures of herself standing next to her car which, was packed with sanitary pads. She distributed them to women as a sign of love to the nation.

“Everybody wants to be loved by somebody, but not everyone can love anybody. The reality of life is to love yourself fully, it won’t take a single thing away from your mental and physical health. Also know that the money is replaceable, not the lives," she wrote.

The fashionista believes that God’s mercy lasts forever to those who fear him. She added that his righteousness to his children will keep them going during this difficult time.

“God’s mercy is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him. His righteousness to his children will keep us going as the Covid-19 numbers increasing in SA. We are all at God's mercy right now and as we continue to keep faith and pray”, she wrote. #wellnesswithmome#padagirlmrsmomewellness#mahlanguville

The wife and mother of three loves her family to bits and always posts about them on social media.

Her daughter Khumo is one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity children, and Mome has instilled business ethics and independence in her daughter.

She always encourages her followers to exercise and eat healthily. Mome recently launched her own lifestyle products and wellness online store called Mrs Mome Wellness.