TshisaLIVE

Shona Ferguson to Connie: You are my rock sharp fede van toeka af

17 May 2020 - 11:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Connie and Shona Ferguson are a match made in heaven and always serving serious couple goals.
Connie and Shona Ferguson are a match made in heaven and always serving serious couple goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Mzansi's power couple and owners of Ferguson Films, Connie and Shona Ferguson, are not fazed by negative comments on social media about how they run their company. Instead they focus on the positive things by making sure they keep the spark in their marriage alive.

Shona took to Instagram recently to gush over his wife Connie, posting a heartfelt message that will give you goose bumps.

“I call her the blueprint. This is the face of consistency, the definition of strength and humility. You are power and [the] undisputed queen of television. My rock from day one sharp fede van toeka af. Ntlogele sane ke bolaile, Leave me alone brother, she is the one. #Nuff #OftenImitatedNeverDuplicated #BornWithIt #GaOferoga SebeteTlhatsa #TheQueen #MrsSho.”

The lovebirds are not shy to declare their love for one another and now and then flaunt their love for each other on social media.

Connie also wrote a sweet birthday message to her smile keeper. In it, she praised him for being a good husband, father to their children and the coolest grandfather to their grandson. 

“To the most humble, most faithful, most loving, most giving, most hardworking and most fun person I know, the love of my life. You are a good father to my children and coolest grandfather,” she wrote.

MORE

WATCH | The Fergusons clear the air about 'firings' on 'The Queen' set

"For people to see new characters, somebody has to go."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production

The Queen’s reign as DStv’s highest-rated soapie could be over.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Connie Ferguson shares Setswana poem to calm Covid-19 fears

The veteran actress shared a touching poem by Thuto Prince Musomane that addresses the fears many people across the world have regarding the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SOCIALS | The last party before coronavirus measures puts us all indoors

The last hurrah on the party scene before social distancing became the new normal was a warm and fuzzy night out shining the spotlight on the largely ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson dressed as Jerry in 'The Queen' is the best thing EVER

Connie nailed all of it!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema inspired by Somizi's motto to have friends who bring diversity ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Leave him alone’- Lerato K is tired of people saying Somizi is snitching on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago confirms split from husband Thami Ndlala TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago warns about fake Thami Ndlala account threatening to spill tea ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter was impressed Papa Penny said 'hell no' to paying R24k for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X