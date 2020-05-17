TshisaLIVE

Somizi slams troll who comes for his mom

17 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi left the hater dizzy with his clapback.
Image: Somizi Instagram

Lockdown may have left classrooms empty but Idols SA judge still schooled a hater who came for his mom and hubby.

Fans were shocked when a user rolled up on the TLs and started dissing Somizi's mom, Mary Twala, and his husband, Mohale.

Of course, Somizi wasn't going to sit back and let it happen — and, man, did he clap back hard.

“Let me engage you. I am proudly gonna age like my mom, happy and content. I just wish your mom reaches my mom's age and I used the word poor in a wrong sentence because Mohale won't be. I hope it's not the case with you and your gorgeous ageless mom,” he said, adding that the person should unfollow him.

The user later apologised for his comments and acknowledged the harm he had caused.

Somizi accepted the apology and applauded the user for taking accountability for his actions.

“Nana listen, there's nothing I respect more than someone who takes accountability for their actions and owns up to their mistakes. No one is without mistakes and that is why I will boldly accept your apology because I'd expect the same if I make a mistake. And I can tell it's sincere.”

