Cassper gets dragged into the #AKAvsSizwe feud: I'll discipline that laaitie the right way

As usual, rapper Cassper Nyovest got dragged into his nemesis AKA's feud! This time Cassper was accused of being soft after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo straight-up threatened AKA with a fist fight, after the Baddest hitmaker threw shade at him.

AKA got touched by Sizwe's tweets that he is a “bad businessman” after AKA spoke out about not being paid for his Reebok deal.

On Sunday, AKA decided to take jabs at Sizwe but Sizwe directly fetched him in return. The TL was lit, and of course AKA's fans brought Mufasa into the ring.

Cassper felt it necessary to let tweeps know that he wasn't weak or soft and that he was just looking for a strategic way to “instill discipline” into his rap rival.

“And don't ever take my calm responses for being soft or weak. I just think before I act but one day I will get my chance to instill discipline on that laaitie the right way. Mark my words!”

Cass also clapped back at AKA's fans who came for him.

“Sizwe hurt you and your favourite and now you wanna take it out on me? Lmao ... Tsena mo mbung jou m**r! Hahaha go thaaaaata that side!”