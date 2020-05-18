Cassper gets dragged into the #AKAvsSizwe feud: I'll discipline that laaitie the right way
As usual, rapper Cassper Nyovest got dragged into his nemesis AKA's feud! This time Cassper was accused of being soft after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo straight-up threatened AKA with a fist fight, after the Baddest hitmaker threw shade at him.
AKA got touched by Sizwe's tweets that he is a “bad businessman” after AKA spoke out about not being paid for his Reebok deal.
On Sunday, AKA decided to take jabs at Sizwe but Sizwe directly fetched him in return. The TL was lit, and of course AKA's fans brought Mufasa into the ring.
Cassper felt it necessary to let tweeps know that he wasn't weak or soft and that he was just looking for a strategic way to “instill discipline” into his rap rival.
“And don't ever take my calm responses for being soft or weak. I just think before I act but one day I will get my chance to instill discipline on that laaitie the right way. Mark my words!”
Cass also clapped back at AKA's fans who came for him.
“Sizwe hurt you and your favourite and now you wanna take it out on me? Lmao ... Tsena mo mbung jou m**r! Hahaha go thaaaaata that side!”
Cassper explained that no matter how much he wishes he could wild out on the TL when provoked, he always managed to keep away from playing in the mud because of who he is.
“You will never understand. I'm at a very very high position. One wrong move could mess up all the hard work me and my team put in. I deal with big corporate brands that pay me huge money and I can't move like a hooligan just cause I was angry. That's why I am still at the very top!”
Cassper admitted that the pressure and hype on the TL could “force” one to act out of character.
“Twitter is like those friends who tell you to steal your mom's whip so y'all can go to the party but when you crash the car they will run and leave you to face the music alone.”
Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee was also staying clear of Sizwe and AKA's twar. When asked if he'd like to weigh in, he politely declined.