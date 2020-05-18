Idris Elba teams up with SA & other African stars for Covid-19 relief, but Zim muso feels 'sidelined'

Megastar Idris Elba wants to team up with some of Africa’s biggest stars to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, including Mzansi’s very own AKA and Sho Madjozi.

Idris took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that he would be part of a home concert to celebrate Africa Day and raise funds for the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert’s line-up includes Sho, AKA, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, Congolese musician Fally Ipupa, Kenyan pop-soul group Sauti Sol and Nigeria's Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage

It will be streamed on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and YouTube on May 25.