Lindiwe Sisulu reacts to Rasta's 'moemish' portrait of her

18 May 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje drew Lindiwe Sisulu, and scored 'H for hectic' from the minister of human settlements, water and sanitation.
Image: Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje's Twitter

Politician Lindiwe Sisulu has become the latest victim, uh, muse for celebrity painter  Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje, and it seems she is not impressed.

Rasta has found fame for his portraits of celebs and politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, former minister Malusi Gigaba and EFF leader Julius Malema.

The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation was the latest bigwig to get the Rasta treatment. A snap of Rasta drawing the minister while holding her photograph went viral on social media over the weekend.

The portrait was part of the artist's 30 portraits of lockdown series which he started while isolated at home.

A social media account in the minister's name shared its surprise about the painting, and threw in a young “H for hectic”.

The streets were also in disbelief, and urged Rasta to finally retire the brushes.

Even celebs got in on the action, laughing at the “moemish”.

Ma Lindiwe was not the only politician to get a portrait. Rasta also drew trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel and transport minister Fikile Mbalula as part of his latest series.

Oh, and there was also social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and police minister Bheki Cele.

