Lindiwe Sisulu reacts to Rasta's 'moemish' portrait of her
Politician Lindiwe Sisulu has become the latest victim, uh, muse for celebrity painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje, and it seems she is not impressed.
Rasta has found fame for his portraits of celebs and politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, former minister Malusi Gigaba and EFF leader Julius Malema.
The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation was the latest bigwig to get the Rasta treatment. A snap of Rasta drawing the minister while holding her photograph went viral on social media over the weekend.
Cabinet Member: Lindiwe Sisulu— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) May 17, 2020
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation@LindiweSisuluSA#lindiwesisulu#rastatheartist#rasta#30portraitsforlockdown#coronavirussa pic.twitter.com/kmlXRMf00Y
The portrait was part of the artist's 30 portraits of lockdown series which he started while isolated at home.
A social media account in the minister's name shared its surprise about the painting, and threw in a young “H for hectic”.
The streets were also in disbelief, and urged Rasta to finally retire the brushes.
Even celebs got in on the action, laughing at the “moemish”.
Ma Lindiwe was not the only politician to get a portrait. Rasta also drew trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel and transport minister Fikile Mbalula as part of his latest series.
Oh, and there was also social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and police minister Bheki Cele.
Cabinet Member: Ebrahim Patel— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) May 16, 2020
Minister of Trade and Industry @the_dti#ebrahimpatel#rastatheartist#rasta#30portraitsforlockdown#coronavirussa pic.twitter.com/UZaCX33VT6
Cabinet Member: Fikile Mbalula— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) May 14, 2020
Minister of Transport@MbalulaFikile@Dotransport#fikilembalula#rastatheartist#rasta#30portraitsforlockdown pic.twitter.com/0xsq7WyjE1
Cabinet Member: Lindiwe Zulu— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) May 15, 2020
Minister of Social Development@The_DSD@LindiweZulu9@Strashna#lindiwezulu#rastatheartist#rasta#30portraitsforlockdown#CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/3attIqr1Qa
Cabinet Member: Bheki Cele— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) May 13, 2020
Minister of Police@SAPoliceService
@GenBheki_Cele#bhekicele#30portraitsforlockdown pic.twitter.com/r3oFYdwm5J