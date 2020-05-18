Nokuthula Mavuso pens open letter to government sharing her struggle

Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has written a detailed Twitter thread to the minister of sports, arts and culture and to the SA presidency, detailing her struggle as a freelance actress

The star said that as an freelance actress, who last worked in April 2019 before the birth of her child, she was in a particularly hard financial position.

“Dear, @NathiMthethwaSA @PresidencyZA, My name is Nokuthula Mavuso and I’m a freelance actor who hasn’t worked since the birth of my child in April 2019. I was due to work on a series that was meant to shoot on March 26 2020. The project cannot resume until ports of entry are reopened.”

Nokuthula explained that her upcoming gig was therefore postponed due to the global pandemic and the lockdown imposed in Mzansi to curb the spread of Covid-19. She said that postponement meant she was hoping that the government would come through for her as promised with financial aid during this time.

The actress said she had hoped the announced R150m relief fund allocated to help performers and artists during the lockdown would help her, but even after submitting all necessary documentation, she had been met with nothing but silent treatment.

“I was hopeful that the fund would cushion the #LockdownSA #COVID19SA blow. I sent through all required docs by your dept, I’m yet to receive an acknowledgment of receipt from your dept. It pains me that actors like myself have been ignored or rejected without plausible explanation,” she said.

Actresses Renate Stuurman, Rami Chuene and Florence Masebe has asked similar questions of the department in recent days.

