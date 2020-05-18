Pulane Lenkoe slams person who asked 'Where is Katlego Mphela'?: Do I look like his mother?

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe is gatvol of people always asking about her former bae, footballer Katlego Mphela.

The pair were rumoured to be engaged in 2016, but reportedly broke up shortly after.

The relationship was thrown back into the spotlight recently when a follower commented on a picture of the star by asking where Katlego was.

Pulane slammed the follower and said he should DM the footballer if he wanted to find out where he was.

“If you’re looking for him, why don’t you go dm him or something. Do I look like his mother?”

She said the comment was a real damper on her mood, and she was over those who kept prying.

“I swear y’all act like you will gain some money in your bank account just by ruining someone's morning ... tjerrrr!”