WATCH | Kelly K wants to know where her share of the R150m Covid-19 relief fund is

Kelly Khumalo has shared her disappointment about not making the list of beneficiaries for the department of sport, arts and culture's R150-million Covid-19 relief fund

She said after surviving more than 50 days under the nationwide lockdown, she still hasn't seen any financial relief from the department.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a video in which she addresses her grievances.

Using her playful French-like accent, Kelly said she couldn't wait to see money in her bank account as the government had promised.

"Just before I go gym in the garden, I realised I had a very important question to ask the government and department of sports, arts and culture. I looked in my bank account and I don't see anything.

"This is a gentle reminder to say, 'My sweet, you are promising to assist artists but I don't see anything in my bank account. So, I'm just saying, when am I going to see you because I am expecting you."