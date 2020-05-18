WATCH | Kelly K wants to know where her share of the R150m Covid-19 relief fund is
Kelly Khumalo has shared her disappointment about not making the list of beneficiaries for the department of sport, arts and culture's R150-million Covid-19 relief fund
She said after surviving more than 50 days under the nationwide lockdown, she still hasn't seen any financial relief from the department.
Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a video in which she addresses her grievances.
Using her playful French-like accent, Kelly said she couldn't wait to see money in her bank account as the government had promised.
"Just before I go gym in the garden, I realised I had a very important question to ask the government and department of sports, arts and culture. I looked in my bank account and I don't see anything.
"This is a gentle reminder to say, 'My sweet, you are promising to assist artists but I don't see anything in my bank account. So, I'm just saying, when am I going to see you because I am expecting you."
In April, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced a R150m relief fund for the sector to help artists deal with the economic meltdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
TshisaLIVE has seen a list of beneficiaries of the department's relief fund. It includes 114 different individuals, organisations and foundations.
The relief fund has been a topic of anxiety and debate among creatives ever since its announcement, with musicians including Thandiswa Mazwai questioning the minister about how it would be implemented.
“Nathi Mthethwa, can (you) maybe answer some of our questions. What percentage of lost gig money will we get? Do overseas gigs count? Will we pay tax on it?” Thandiswa asked on Twitter.
The minister answered Thandiswa's questions, saying the department would use its “discretion”, based on the strength of an individual artist's application, to determine how they are paid.