TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kelly K wants to know where her share of the R150m Covid-19 relief fund is

18 May 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Songstress Kelly Khumalo wants to know when she'll be getting her relief funds from government.
Songstress Kelly Khumalo wants to know when she'll be getting her relief funds from government.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has shared her disappointment about not making the list of beneficiaries for the department of sport, arts and culture's R150-million Covid-19 relief fund 

She said after surviving more than 50 days under the nationwide lockdown, she still hasn't seen any financial relief from the department.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a video in which she addresses her grievances.

Using her playful French-like accent, Kelly said she couldn't wait to see money in her bank account as the government had promised. 

"Just before I go gym in the garden, I realised  I had a very important question to ask the government and department of sports, arts and culture. I looked in my bank account and I don't see anything.

"This is a gentle reminder to say, 'My sweet, you are promising to assist artists but I don't see anything in my bank account. So, I'm just saying, when am I going to see you because I am expecting you." 

In April, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced a R150m relief fund for the sector to help artists deal with the economic meltdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TshisaLIVE has seen a list of beneficiaries of the department's relief fund. It includes 114 different individuals, organisations and foundations.

The relief fund has been a topic of anxiety and debate among creatives ever since its announcement, with musicians including Thandiswa Mazwai questioning the minister about how it would be implemented.

“Nathi Mthethwa, can (you) maybe answer some of our questions. What percentage of lost gig money will we get? Do overseas gigs count? Will we pay tax on it?” Thandiswa asked on Twitter.

The minister answered Thandiswa's questions, saying the department would use its “discretion”, based on the strength of an individual artist's application, to determine how they are paid.

We were supposed to have a Kelly K reality show ... and then corona happened!

I guess South Africans will have to wait a little longer till we can see Kelly Khumalo's reality show.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo spills the tea on Zandie 'divorce' and THAT viral 'meltdown' video

"It’s now with lawyers, I have learnt to move on"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa joins Kelly Khumalo in prayer, but his plea left the streets howling!

Phori's singing skills need prayers nje...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Kelly Khumalo hits back at video hate: It’s their only moment of relevance

Kelly Khumalo is not touched by the hate.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema inspired by Somizi's motto to have friends who bring diversity ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Fans 'force' Nasty C’s girl to explain why she went to A-Reece concert TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson to Connie: You are my rock sharp fede van toeka af TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Leave him alone’- Lerato K is tired of people saying Somizi is snitching on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi slams troll who comes for his mom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X