5 times Kelly Khumalo has spoken on the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Singer Kelly Khumalo is tired of being implicated in the murder of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. However, there have been no arrests made.
The star found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday when she claimed the justice system has let her down and Senzo's murder case needed to be put to rest.
In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly said she had stayed silent about the matter for many year, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.
“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”
Over the past six years, Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.
Kelly, however, has countless times asked the public to leave her name out of it.
'I felt like I died there with him'
Speaking to Metro FM on DJ Fresh's show in 2017, Kelly shared the heartbreak of losing Senzo, saying she'd never wish the experience on her worst enemy.
"One minute we were at the top of the mountain in happiness and the next I was at the bottom of the sea, buried by everything. I felt like I died there with him. I was not just dealing with the loss but with the entire country bombarding me with things I was not responsible for," she said.
Kelly said she would never heal from losing Senzo and felt "robbed" because she had so many questions that would go unanswered and her daughter would never get the chance to grow up with a father.
'If there was ever an excuse for me to go back to drugs, this is it'
In an interview on eNCA's Weekend Wrap in 2018, Kelly revealed that she nearly turned to drugs after Senzo's death and all the negativity surrounding her at the time.
"If there was ever an excuse for me to go back to drugs right now, this is it and in that very moment, I knew a lot of people were waiting for me to fail. And, I said to myself, Kelly you're going to pass this test with flying colours. I'm going to prove everybody wrong."
'I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with'
In March last year, Kelly walked off stage during a performance at an EFF rally in Durban after thousands of fans started chanting "Senzo" while some held up banners.
Three months later she was the talk of the town after media reports claimed imminent arrests were on the cards.
The singer issued a statement, making it clear that she would not let people "abuse" her.
"I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am."
'People have decided they want me guilty'
In November, Kelly hit back at people who labelled her guilty for the murder of her ex-lover.
Speaking to eNCA, Kelly stated the court of public opinion had already made its ruling against her.
“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”
The songstress shared that God knew the truth, and she would not be shaken by the opinions of others and slammed any suggestions that she was hiding information from the police because she was protecting Senzo's killer.
“One thing I will never do is protect someone who killed my daughter's father. At what expense?” she asked.
'I am not a killer'
In an interview on SABC 1's Real Goboza, Kelly said it hurt to be labelled a killer.
“I think that hurts because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer.”