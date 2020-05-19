5 times Kelly Khumalo has spoken on the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Singer Kelly Khumalo is tired of being implicated in the murder of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. However, there have been no arrests made.

The star found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday when she claimed the justice system has let her down and Senzo's murder case needed to be put to rest.

In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly said she had stayed silent about the matter for many year, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”

Over the past six years, Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.

Kelly, however, has countless times asked the public to leave her name out of it.

'I felt like I died there with him'

Speaking to Metro FM on DJ Fresh's show in 2017, Kelly shared the heartbreak of losing Senzo, saying she'd never wish the experience on her worst enemy.

"One minute we were at the top of the mountain in happiness and the next I was at the bottom of the sea, buried by everything. I felt like I died there with him. I was not just dealing with the loss but with the entire country bombarding me with things I was not responsible for," she said.

Kelly said she would never heal from losing Senzo and felt "robbed" because she had so many questions that would go unanswered and her daughter would never get the chance to grow up with a father.