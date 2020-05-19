Cassper clears the air on throwback tweet stanning over AKA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on a throwback tweet praising his biggest rival AKA, saying he was a stan of all things SA hip-hop back in the day.

The pair have been beefing for so long but there was a time when Cassper was a bright-eyed youngster trying to break into the industry and AKA was the star to be.

In a tweet from 2012, that was re-shared this week by fans, Cassper praised AKA's imagination and said he was a fan.

“Hahaha. AKA's imagination is wild! Not too many artists with such a gift. That's why I am such a fan,” he wrote.

One fan shared the tweet with Cassper and suggested the rapper remains stanning.

Cass responded by saying he was in love with the industry and AKA was a big part of it.

“AKA was killing it in 2012 and I was just an upcoming rapper who was a fan of everything that was SA hip-hop. Notice how I had Prokid on my profile picture too. Instead of hating on the big guns, I was inspired by them,” he explained.

But what would a Cassper tweet about AKA be without a little bit of shade?

Cass ended his tweet by saying he went from being the biggest fan to the biggest boss.