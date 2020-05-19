IN MEMES | 'Leave Sthoko & Magongwa alone, it's the boys' fault,' say 'Skeem Saam' fans

Skeem Saam's Sthoko and Magongwa are going through the most in all aspects of their lives but the one thing viewers seem overly concerned about is, will they date or not?

The school trip that helped make Sthoko and Magongwa close friends and almost lovers is now looking like it is going to be the one thing that drives them apart.

After returning from the trip that ended in a tragedy, nothing is cosy or cute for the pair. Not only are they faced with losing their jobs about “negligence,” but Magongwa and Sthoko's cosy picture has also cost Magongwa the peace in his marriage and Sthoko has been labelled a homewrecker.

It doesn't help that the pair's friendship is also on the rocks because of all the tension between them. Sthoko wants Magongwa to leave out some incriminating information in his report to protect her. Meanwhile, knowing Magongwa's questionable morals, the viewers are convinced the deputy principal will throw Sthoko under the bus to save his own skin.

Fans of the popular soapie have also been deeply frustrated by the storyline ...

“How is this the teachers' fault?” one asked. “It is the boys' fault, they ran away from the group,” said another.

Look, its all a mess. Check out the reactions below: