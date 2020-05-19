TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Leave Sthoko & Magongwa alone, it's the boys' fault,' say 'Skeem Saam' fans

19 May 2020 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Skeem Saam's Sthoko and Magongwa are in deep trouble both professionally and personally.
Skeem Saam's Sthoko and Magongwa are in deep trouble both professionally and personally.
Image: Instagram/Innocent Sadiki

Skeem Saam's Sthoko and Magongwa are going through the most in all aspects of their lives but the one thing viewers seem overly concerned about is, will they date or not?

The school trip that helped make Sthoko and Magongwa close friends and almost lovers is now looking like it is going to be the one thing that drives them apart.

After returning from the trip that ended in a tragedy, nothing is cosy or cute for the pair. Not only are they faced with losing their jobs about “negligence,” but Magongwa and Sthoko's cosy picture has also cost Magongwa the peace in his marriage and Sthoko has been labelled a homewrecker.

It doesn't help that the pair's friendship is also on the rocks because of all the tension between them. Sthoko wants Magongwa to leave out some incriminating information in his report to protect her. Meanwhile, knowing Magongwa's questionable morals, the viewers are convinced the deputy principal will throw Sthoko under the bus to save his own skin.

Fans of the popular soapie have also been deeply frustrated by the storyline ...

“How is this the teachers' fault?” one asked. “It is the boys' fault, they ran away from the group,” said another.

Look, its all a mess. Check out the reactions below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here's why fans thought the lions on the loose in Limpopo were after 'Skeem Saam’s' Koloi

In an updated statement on Wednesday, police said all seven lions had been recaptured
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | Skeem Saam fans wonder if Rachel had a plan before drugging Marothi

Rachel's role model must have been Noluntu from 'Generations'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can't wait for Magongwa & Sthoko to mess up!

This school trip will leave Sthoko and Magongwa in huge trouble.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Skeem Saam’s' Pebetsi Matlaila shares intimate #LockdownConfessions

Lockdown has been a teacher for your fave
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema inspired by Somizi's motto to have friends who bring diversity ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed! TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson to Connie: You are my rock sharp fede van toeka af TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets dragged into the #AKAvsSizwe feud: I'll discipline that laaitie ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X