Kelly Khumalo makes it clear alcohol won’t unlock ‘confessions’ out of her

19 May 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kelly Khumalo wants to be allowed to heal her way.
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo's Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's latest call to police to conclude investigations into the murder of her daughter's father and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, left many waiting for more information from the singer.

Kelly clapped back at a Twitter user on Monday night who tweeted that they hoped she could drink more alcohol to lower her inhibitions and allow her tongue to "slip" and reveal information she has not  previously shared.

When Kelly saw the tweet, she quickly told the person not to get his hopes up.

"Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola."

The tweet was prompted by Kelly's candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend about how she needs Senzo's case to come to an end.

It's been six years since Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”

