Kelly Khumalo makes it clear alcohol won’t unlock ‘confessions’ out of her
Kelly Khumalo's latest call to police to conclude investigations into the murder of her daughter's father and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, left many waiting for more information from the singer.
Kelly clapped back at a Twitter user on Monday night who tweeted that they hoped she could drink more alcohol to lower her inhibitions and allow her tongue to "slip" and reveal information she has not previously shared.
When Kelly saw the tweet, she quickly told the person not to get his hopes up.
"Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola."
Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola https://t.co/f4gmfgGWvC— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 18, 2020
You are going to wait for a very long time ... https://t.co/E6j25X6f1i— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 18, 2020
The tweet was prompted by Kelly's candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend about how she needs Senzo's case to come to an end.
It's been six years since Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.
“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”
On her TL on Monday night, the songstress made it known she was no longer afraid to speak. She said she would no longer hide behind her music, and said the events of the past six years had taken a toll on her.
"Where do you think the past six years of mockery has gone to? I’m only human," she said.
Pardon me if I can no longer hide behind singing any more. I cannot sing at this moment as you would wish for me to do so. Where do think the past 6 years of Mockery has gone to? I’m only human— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 18, 2020
If pulling an accent with a glass of Gin helps me to vent all my frustrations. So be it.— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 18, 2020
Sing, take care of your kids, do this and don’t do that... I’m exhausted you have no idea what I have survived to be who I am today. So excuse me if I’m not jumping for joy on your advices.— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 18, 2020