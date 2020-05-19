Kelly Khumalo makes it clear alcohol won’t unlock ‘confessions’ out of her

Kelly Khumalo's latest call to police to conclude investigations into the murder of her daughter's father and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, left many waiting for more information from the singer.

Kelly clapped back at a Twitter user on Monday night who tweeted that they hoped she could drink more alcohol to lower her inhibitions and allow her tongue to "slip" and reveal information she has not previously shared.

When Kelly saw the tweet, she quickly told the person not to get his hopes up.

"Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola."