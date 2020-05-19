Kgomotso Christopher on Minnie Dlamini’s tips to artists 'to live within their means'
'Most celebs on social media don’t represent majority of artists in SA'
Former Scandal! actress Kgomotso Christopher has weighed in on a debate about artists living beyond their means, warning that the lifestyles some celebs show on social media do not represent the majority.
The conversation was sparked last week when actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini claimed the lockdown had exposed the entertainment industry as “underpaid, undervalued and over-hyped PR stunts”, and said that “clout doesn't pay the bills”.
She returned to Twitter at the weekend to share how DJ Fresh had once claimed he would be able to survive without work because he saved. Minnie added that some celebs are living beyond their means.
While many agreed with Minnie, actress, film director and designer Mmabatho Montsho said that living within your means doesn't excuse how the industry allegedly underpays and exploits artists.
“Many, many people do live within their means and it's still tough,” she added.
Industries get away with unabated exploitation precisely because we want to hold individuals responsible for systemic failures.— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) May 17, 2020
When a follower responded to Mmabatho, and said that not being paid well but living in Sandton was also not living within your means, Kgomotso joined the conversation.
She claimed that too often fans thought those who live in Sandton represented all celebs.
“Problem is most of the people you see on social media, living in Sandton don't represent majority of SA artists. You confuse your faves with hardworking, struggling artists hard done by a tough industry. The majority of which are living within their means in our kasis. big difference,” she said.
Problem is most of the people you see on social media, living in Sndtn don't represent majority of SA artists. U confuse your faves with hardworking, struggling artists hard done by tough industry. The majority of which are living within their means in our kasis. Big difference https://t.co/fkHnVt6i5u— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 17, 2020
Louder..."life style of certain celebs"📢📢 https://t.co/zdaulwkos6— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 17, 2020
When a follower pointed out that it seemed to be the well-off celebs who were complaining the most, Kgomotso said the financial struggles of the industry affected everyone.
“I hear you, hey. Perhaps it's also about who you follow, I've seen poets, writers, producers, filmmakers that hardly post their lifestyles on social media speaking up about their struggles during lockdown. Problem in SA is your 'highly favoured' fave is mistaken for the majority.”
She also shared a tweet from award-winning Lockdown actress Patricia Boyer, who said that she would be "homeless” if she relied only on her acting to bring in money.
There you have it folks, how the other half lives🤷🏾♀️...this from a well-loved, extremely talented & TRAINED actress..."Sue" in Lockdown, Timmy's mom on Scandal...to mention a few. Thank u for the honest insights Patricia❤ https://t.co/M2W0okxF3e— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 18, 2020