Kgomotso Christopher on Minnie Dlamini’s tips to artists 'to live within their means'

Former Scandal! actress Kgomotso Christopher has weighed in on a debate about artists living beyond their means, warning that the lifestyles some celebs show on social media do not represent the majority.

The conversation was sparked last week when actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini claimed the lockdown had exposed the entertainment industry as “underpaid, undervalued and over-hyped PR stunts”, and said that “clout doesn't pay the bills”.

She returned to Twitter at the weekend to share how DJ Fresh had once claimed he would be able to survive without work because he saved. Minnie added that some celebs are living beyond their means.

While many agreed with Minnie, actress, film director and designer Mmabatho Montsho said that living within your means doesn't excuse how the industry allegedly underpays and exploits artists.

“Many, many people do live within their means and it's still tough,” she added.