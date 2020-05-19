WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe: If your in-laws don't like you, it’s your partner’s fault

Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe (ka Khumalo) has some words of wisdom to share with abomakoti and abo mkhwenyana who are "suffering" at the hands of their in-laws. The actor believes these ill-treated people need to blame their partners for allowing their families to treat them like dirt.

The actor took to his Instagram TV to share some advice as part of his diary sessions. He warned newlyweds or new partners that are met with hostility from their in-laws to deal with their partners because the in-laws are not to blame.

"You know, if your in-laws don't like you or if they are mistreating you or if they are ill-treating you... all of that is your partner's fault. All of that was caused by your partner and nobody else. Your in-laws didn't just wake up one day and decide 'we don't like this woman/man'. Your partner allowed it.

"If your in-laws are treating you like nonsense, don't blame them, look at your partner!" he said.

The TV presenter slammed those who let their partners suffer at the hands of their family members. He said no matter the situation, one's husband or wife should always defend their partners.

Dingaan said if it ever came down to it, he would always be on his partner's side.

"There's no way my family - and I'm talking about me personally - that my family would ever treat my wife or partner or girlfriend or anybody that I am involved with like a piece of nothing. There's no way and they know it because I would never stand for it. I will always defend the person I am with."

Watch the full video below.