WATCH | Kwesta opens up about being a dad: You'll be buying a new doll every week

Rapper Kwesta is not only all about serving the massing with his blazing hot hits, but he's also set his eyes on being the best father to his daughter, Khai Asemahle Bulelwa Vilakazi.

The rapper recently spoke to SlikourOnLife about the joys and experience of raising his girl child, saying he plans to install the right personality traits in his daughter.

With Khai about to turn eight, Kwesta said regardless of whether you are raising a girl or boy, what was important was building the right personality traits.

“My approach to raising my child is that I'm not looking at it as a girl, but I'm looking at it as a young child, so I'm more worried about the brain than anything else.”

Slikour recently became the father of a baby girl, and Kwesta told the star what to expect when raising his daughter.

“You are going to buy a lot of doll houses There is this show on TV called Pinkalicious (& Peterrific). Oh my goodness, she's going to go crazy over that. You are going to buy a lot of Frozen movie toys. You'll be buying a new doll every week."