WATCH | Connie Ferguson is killing the lockdown fitness life
Media mogul and fitness enthusiast Connie Ferguson continues to keep active under national lockdown by doing indoor exercises in her home.
On Monday, she followed a 58-minute online workout session by American fitness guru Billy Blanks, which she shared with her followers via her Instagram fitness page.
Connie admitted her work takes up a lot of her time, but said she makes sure not to miss her workout sessions. Her Monday workouts are themed #murdermonday.
Watch the workout below:
. I had the longest day at work today, exhausting but very productive!😬 Be that as it may I couldn’t miss #murdermonday for the world! Thank you my #squadgoals❤️ for joining! I’m sure you killed it!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . Unfortunately tomorrow I won’t be able to lead your #torturetuesday as I’m scheduled to finish later than usual.😢 Please do any of the workouts on the page, or join @xolisani_nomeva at 5pm on the @fightclubsa page, but please just do something.🙏🏾 Love you stacks my #CHAMPS💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #23daysto50 #50wasneverready😬❤️
If you need more inspiration, look no further than her page as she often shares home workouts and tips. Here are some of her videos:
. So I didn’t see a lot of 😭 today! The #squad is becoming stronger!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Well done today CHAMPS! If you’re not able to join the Zoom #suicidesaturday tomorrow at 9am, I’ll see you on Monday for #murdermonday 😬💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #26daysto50 #50wasneverready 😬❤️
So the consensus seems to be 17:30 for #torturetuesday ! Get ready my CHAMPS!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 You killed this #murdermonday so tomorrow will be a walk in the park!😜🤣 . You will need: . . A chair . Dumbbells . A mat . Your fabulous self . I love you my #squadgoals❤️ and look forward to tomorrow!😬 #Azishe!💪🏾 . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #30daysto50 #50wasneverready 😬❤️
. #day13of14😬💪🏾 . We almost there with our abs challenge!😬 Move 13 baby!💪🏾 Thought I’d throw in some #russiantwists for control! A minute was a massive challenge but I did it! And so can you!😬 Now get it!💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #stayhomestaysafe #35daylockdownsouthafrica