WATCH | Connie Ferguson is killing the lockdown fitness life

19 May 2020 - 13:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Connie Ferguson is working out at home during the lockdown.
Connie Ferguson is working out at home during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Media mogul and fitness enthusiast Connie Ferguson continues to keep active under national lockdown by doing indoor exercises in her home.

On Monday, she followed a 58-minute online workout session by American fitness guru Billy Blanks, which she shared with her followers via her Instagram fitness page.

Connie admitted her work takes up a lot of her time, but said she makes sure not to miss her workout sessions. Her Monday workouts are themed #murdermonday.

Watch the workout below:

View this post on Instagram

. I had the longest day at work today, exhausting but very productive!😬 Be that as it may I couldn’t miss #murdermonday for the world! Thank you my #squadgoals❤️ for joining! I’m sure you killed it!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . Unfortunately tomorrow I won’t be able to lead your #torturetuesday as I’m scheduled to finish later than usual.😢 Please do any of the workouts on the page, or join @xolisani_nomeva at 5pm on the @fightclubsa page, but please just do something.🙏🏾 Love you stacks my #CHAMPS💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #23daysto50 #50wasneverready😬❤️

A post shared by Connie Ferguson Fitness Page (@iconniecfit) on

If you need more inspiration, look no further than her page as she often shares home workouts and tips. Here are some of her videos:

