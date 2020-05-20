Halala! Thomas Gumede reveals he's Zola Nombona’s baby daddy

Fans are in full celebration mode after TV personality Thomas Gumede shared that he is the father of actress Zola Nombona's baby.

The actor let the news slip when he took to social media to express his joy and excitement over this new chapter of his life.

Thomas shared ultrasound pictures of their unborn baby and penned a heartfelt message. It didn't take long for Thomas' followers to realise that the scanned pictures had Zola's name on them and their fans were ecstatic over the realisation.

“I remember clearly the day I found out about you. Your mother looked at me and said 'I’m pregnant' and then proceeded to cry. I understood it was tears of joy, anxiety, excitement, disbelief, love and the small realisation that life will never be the same again,” Thomas said.

Thomas spoke about the joy he feels watching their baby grow and also every time he feels his baby kick.

“As I’ve watched you grow from trying to feel for the 1st kick, to begging you to stop guquluzing and playing soccer and your mother’s tummy now in 3rd trimester. I have felt waves of emotions every time I think of you and every time you respond to my voice or my touch. But more importantly, you have given me something that I couldn’t give myself. I have been fortunate to live the life I have, a life of doing what I love with intense passion. All my achievements and all my ambitions still couldn’t give me what you have. You have given me purpose.”

Zola revealed that she was set to become a mom earlier this year but kept mum on who the father of the baby is. The pair have received tons of love, light, and well wishes for parenthood for their industry mates as well.

Read the rest of Thomas' love letter below. Swipe to see all the snaps.