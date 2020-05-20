LISTEN | Nasty C on his acting debut: My mother would be proud
LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY:
Rapper Nasty C has opened up about his acting debut, telling TshisaLIVE his late mother would have been proud to see him on screens.
Nasty C will play the role of a producer in Netflix's upcoming South African original series Blood & Water. The series narrates the story of a young girl who engineers a transfer to a prestigious school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her older sister's abduction at birth. It is set to premiere on May 20.
In a podcast interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty dished the deets about his first day on set, and admitted he was a ball of nerves.
“I was excited more than anything as it was something I've always wanted to do. Acting has always been a part of my plans.
"My team told me about the role as they believed it would be really dope to have a young African artist embody that character. I couldn't miss it.”
He said he felt the role was a blessing from his late mother, who died when he was only 11-months-old
“I think my mother would be proud of me, wherever she is. These are all blessings she made sure I got to reach.”
Nasty said he tried to be as convincing as possible in his role, and even enlisted the help of celebrated actress Kate Liquorish as an acting coach.
“I guess it'll be about putting on a character and being mindful of the little details.
“I really had to embody the character. It was easy because it was very close to what I do for a living. I play a producer in the series whereas in real life I'm a rapper and a producer.”