LISTEN | Nasty C on his acting debut: My mother would be proud

Rapper Nasty C has opened up about his acting debut, telling TshisaLIVE his late mother would have been proud to see him on screens.

Nasty C will play the role of a producer in Netflix's upcoming South African original series Blood & Water. The series narrates the story of a young girl who engineers a transfer to a prestigious school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her older sister's abduction at birth. It is set to premiere on May 20.

In a podcast interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty dished the deets about his first day on set, and admitted he was a ball of nerves.

“I was excited more than anything as it was something I've always wanted to do. Acting has always been a part of my plans.

"My team told me about the role as they believed it would be really dope to have a young African artist embody that character. I couldn't miss it.”