Prince Kaybee gets excited over exclusive hits from AKA
Imagine exclusively vibing to rapper AKA's new singles ... well, you can but music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee doesn't as he's revealed how he is thoroughly in awe of the new joints.
The DJ took to social media to brag about how he got to listen to AKA's new songs before they are set to drop this Friday.
Sharing a screenshot of his telephonic conversation with the Mega, Kaybee described the songs as “fire” saying AKA had “this music thing figured out” using a medal and pleading face emojis on his caption.
Just got the exclusives, @akaworldwide got this music thing figured out 🥇🥺🔥🔥— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 20, 2020
Thanks for the call papi 📱 pic.twitter.com/IuaetZ979e
Feeling that Kaybee was on point with his compliment to him, AKA replied saying, “it takes a hit man to know a hit man.”
He also revealed how Kaybee danced like a child in front of the mirror at 4.35am when he first heard the “fire” tracks.
On Tuesday, Supa Mega shared the news that he was dropping three new singles this Friday which are titled, Cross My Heart, Monuments and Energy.
AKA has been wreaking havoc on social media, from starting a young beef with media personality Sizwe Dhlomo to igniting his old beef with rapper Cassper which many believe was his way of hyping up his new project, an app called AKATV.
On Sunday, things got immensely heated on the TL after Sizwe and AKA went head-to-head in a hectic war of words.
This after, Supa Mega seemed unimpressed with the tweets Sizwe shared when he told tweeps that AKA was a bad businessman.
This led a seemingly “touched” rapper to “fetch” Sizwe on the TL, throwing the first cyber punch tweeting, “Riding tractors and calling people 'ninjas' while wearing bootleg cut jeans ... I’m dead.”
However, Sizwe didn't take kindly to the hectic jab from the rapper making it clear that he's not one to be messed with and tweeted AKA directly.
The media personality hit back at the rapper hard promising AKA a fist and a handsome loan.
“I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that.”
This has since led to a continuous twar on Twitter, leaving tweeps wondering what will happen next between the two.