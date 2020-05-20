Prince Kaybee gets excited over exclusive hits from AKA

AKA has been wreaking havoc on social media, from starting a young beef with media personality Sizwe Dhlomo to igniting his old beef with rapper Cassper which many believe was his way of hyping up his new project, an app called AKATV.

On Sunday, things got immensely heated on the TL after Sizwe and AKA went head-to-head in a hectic war of words.

This after, Supa Mega seemed unimpressed with the tweets Sizwe shared when he told tweeps that AKA was a bad businessman.

This led a seemingly “touched” rapper to “fetch” Sizwe on the TL, throwing the first cyber punch tweeting, “Riding tractors and calling people 'ninjas' while wearing bootleg cut jeans ... I’m dead.”

However, Sizwe didn't take kindly to the hectic jab from the rapper making it clear that he's not one to be messed with and tweeted AKA directly.

The media personality hit back at the rapper hard promising AKA a fist and a handsome loan.

“I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that.”

This has since led to a continuous twar on Twitter, leaving tweeps wondering what will happen next between the two.