Riky Rick’s comments ignite part 2 of #AKAvsSizwe twar as AKA drags Sizwe

Looks like Mzansi needs to get more popcorn and stay tuned to rapper AKA's TL because the rapper seems set on dragging Sizwe Dhlomo for days. Part two of the twar was ignited by comments fellow rapper Riky Rick made about the whole #AKAvsSizwe situation.

In an Instagram Live interview with rapper Da Les, Riky shared his view on AKA's Reebok deal and Sizwe's commentary around it.

“But for Sizwe to really get involved to that level, it's like I see you, you are a commentator but you make your money somewhere else. You don't make your money in rap.

“So stop coming for the rappers, if you love this culture, build the culture but don't come for ni***. Don't try and make ni**** look weak or lesser than you because they still trying to figure it out,” Riky said.