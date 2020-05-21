AKA won't beg for subscribers for #AKATV: Nobody is forcing you!

It's been a couple of days since rapper AKA released his latest app, AKATV but the rapper is already fed up from the unsolicited advice he's received about the app - especially the words of wisdom coming from people who haven't even bothered to subscribe.

The rapper has been super loud on the TL, hyping up his app and the exclusive content he's selling for R49 per month on it. The app has been all he talks about - when he's not throwing shade and participating in twars.

However, he recently made it clear that he doesn't appreciate the fact that people who haven't even subscribed had their own opinions about the content, prices and pretty much everything in between. He made sure they knew that he wasn't forcing anyone to jump onto his product.

"Just leave us as the Megacy to enjoy our #AKATV in peace, please ... Nobody is forcing you," he said.