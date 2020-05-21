TshisaLIVE

Cassper’s anger pushes him over the edge: 'Where were y'all when AKA was swearing my parents?'

21 May 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is tired of playing "Mr Nice Guy".
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is gatvol of “always being the bigger person” and didn't hold back with his opinions on the game and his rival AKA on Wednesday.

The rapper, who claims to have on many occasions “let things slide” due to endorsement deals with big brands, woke up to early morning tweets from nemesis AKA this week and lost it.

In a series of tweets AKA took aim at Cass and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said all the fuss was nothing more than AKA's attempt to promote his new music that is set to drop on Friday.

“You got new music dropping and you have to go back to your old tricks. Lol, here's the lil promo you wanted lil man. Enjoy.”

He also hit back at Riky Rick's claims his beef with AKA was “exhausting”, saying that the criticism was only brought up when people were trying to defend the Supa Mega.

 

“Y'all ni**as can talk when things are bad for AKA and it's time to defend him. Where were y'all when AKA was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute! Y'all can all f off actually! All of you!” a fuming Cassper wrote.

He added that he was not afraid of anything when he had God by his side.

Mufusa explained that he stopped being the bigger person when Supa Mega swore at his parents.

“I couldn't respond then because I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Y'all can talk all you want, it wasn't your parents who were disrespected on the timeline! It was mine! I want all the smoke!”

He then made a serious promise that he'd have the last laugh like he always does.

Even warning AKA that he better keep that energy when their alleged boxing match finally takes place.

