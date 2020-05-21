Cassper’s anger pushes him over the edge: 'Where were y'all when AKA was swearing my parents?'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is gatvol of “always being the bigger person” and didn't hold back with his opinions on the game and his rival AKA on Wednesday.

The rapper, who claims to have on many occasions “let things slide” due to endorsement deals with big brands, woke up to early morning tweets from nemesis AKA this week and lost it.

In a series of tweets AKA took aim at Cass and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said all the fuss was nothing more than AKA's attempt to promote his new music that is set to drop on Friday.

“You got new music dropping and you have to go back to your old tricks. Lol, here's the lil promo you wanted lil man. Enjoy.”