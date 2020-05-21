Congratulations! Cici’s baby boy makes his first appearance on the socials
Congratulations are in order for songstress Cici, who just welcomed her new baby boy into the world.
As excited as any new mom can be, Cici shared the first snaps of her newborn, who made his debut on her Instagram.
The songstress couldn’t wait to share the great news of the birth of her son, Dialo, who was born on May 15 at 11.30pm.
Taking to Instagram, the new mom wrote in a caption of the picture in which she tagged her son, “Love you Dialo Prince, my prayers have been answered. What more can I ask for?”
Cici also shared a second picture of her son, saying: “I couldn’t wait to meet him. God has been faithful ... my baby Dialo.”
Cici surprised many earlier this year when she took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy
In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Cici shared her desire to find love and start her own family.
“I still believe in love. I’m a sucker for love and I can’t and won’t allow one thing to hinder me from finding my one true love.
I want to perhaps start a family in the next few years ... I want to be happily married. But I need to go through this process and find who I am so that I go into my next relationship a whole individual.”