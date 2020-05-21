Congratulations! Cici’s baby boy makes his first appearance on the socials

Congratulations are in order for songstress Cici, who just welcomed her new baby boy into the world.

As excited as any new mom can be, Cici shared the first snaps of her newborn, who made his debut on her Instagram.

The songstress couldn’t wait to share the great news of the birth of her son, Dialo, who was born on May 15 at 11.30pm.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom wrote in a caption of the picture in which she tagged her son, “Love you Dialo Prince, my prayers have been answered. What more can I ask for?”