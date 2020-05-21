Euphonik get honest about how he’s holding up under lockdown

While many have resorted to complaining about the issues they are facing due to the lockdown, musical maestro and businessman DJ Euphonik constantly reminds himself never to fall into a “victim mentality”.

With gigs and gatherings banned during the nationwide lockdown, many celebs like Euphonik have been vocal on how the pandemic has hit their pockets hard as they have no choice but to stay at home.

The DJ lifted the lid on how he was coping, , saying he was grateful that he would come out of the pandemic with a stronger mindset.

“Personally the biggest struggle on a daily basis since this started is pulling myself out of victim mentality. What makes me grateful is how much stronger my mind will be. We are all in the same storm just different boats.”