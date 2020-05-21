Euphonik get honest about how he’s holding up under lockdown
'My biggest struggle is pulling myself out of victim mentality'
While many have resorted to complaining about the issues they are facing due to the lockdown, musical maestro and businessman DJ Euphonik constantly reminds himself never to fall into a “victim mentality”.
With gigs and gatherings banned during the nationwide lockdown, many celebs like Euphonik have been vocal on how the pandemic has hit their pockets hard as they have no choice but to stay at home.
The DJ lifted the lid on how he was coping, , saying he was grateful that he would come out of the pandemic with a stronger mindset.
“Personally the biggest struggle on a daily basis since this started is pulling myself out of victim mentality. What makes me grateful is how much stronger my mind will be. We are all in the same storm just different boats.”
Personally the biggest struggle on a daily basis since this started is pulling myself out of victim mentality. What makes me grateful is how much stronger my mind will be. We are all in the same storm just different boats.— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 19, 2020
Last month, Euphonik dropped some financial gems that his colleagues could follow during this “testing” time.
With the financial knock many musicians are experiencing, Euphonik suggested that they open a dialogue with their bank on their financial status.
“I hope you're happy and healthy there at home and keeping safe. I just want to give my thoughts and opinions to all the musicians, artists and DJs out here.
“What I would suggest that you guys do is to take the onus upon yourself and speak to the banker, financial institutions, anyone and everyone that you owe money to and make arrangements now.”
Euphonik explained that it was better for artists to be frank and direct about their situation instead of leaving the matter unattended.
“You need to tell them that, 'hey man, listen I'm in the industry of selling time which is what we do because of my industry, all my shows, all my gigs have been cancelled'. They all know what's going on, they've all seen what's happening in the banks and institutions.”