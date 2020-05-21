TshisaLIVE

Euphonik get honest about how he’s holding up under lockdown

'My biggest struggle is pulling myself out of victim mentality'

21 May 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Euphonik talks about how he's coping with the national lockdown.
DJ Euphonik talks about how he's coping with the national lockdown.
Image: Via Instagram/YouTube

While many have resorted to complaining about the issues they are facing due to the lockdown, musical maestro and businessman DJ Euphonik constantly reminds himself never to fall into a “victim mentality”.

With gigs and gatherings banned during the nationwide lockdown, many celebs like Euphonik have been vocal on how the pandemic has hit their pockets hard as they have no choice but to stay at home.

The DJ lifted the lid on how he was coping, , saying he was grateful that he would come out of the pandemic with a stronger mindset.

“Personally the biggest struggle on a daily basis since this started is pulling myself out of victim mentality. What makes me grateful is how much stronger my mind will be. We are all in the same storm just different boats.”

Last month, Euphonik dropped some financial gems that his colleagues could follow during this “testing” time.

With the financial knock many musicians are experiencing, Euphonik suggested that they open a dialogue with their bank on their financial status.

“I hope you're happy and healthy there at home and keeping safe. I just want to give my thoughts and opinions to all the musicians, artists and DJs out here.

“What I would suggest that you guys do is to take the onus upon yourself and speak to the banker, financial institutions, anyone and everyone that you owe money to and make arrangements now.”

Euphonik explained that it was better for artists to be frank and direct about their situation instead of leaving the matter unattended.

“You need to tell them that, 'hey man, listen I'm in the industry of selling time which is what we do because of my industry, all my shows, all my gigs have been cancelled'. They all know what's going on, they've all seen what's happening in the banks and institutions.”

MORE

Euphonik praises EFF's music industry Covid-19 relief

'Great work quietly being done by EFF to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Euphonik: You wouldn’t transport cocaine, so why risk alcohol when it is banned?

Just don't break lockdown rules, okay?!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Tira claps back hard at claims he is faking this DJ thing

"You need to go to school and stop thinking Djing is an easy option to make a living"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Euphonik vs ‘Black Twitter’: It’s just a handful of people with too much time on their hands

DJ Euphonik threw shade at Black Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Thomas Gumede reveals he's Zola Nombona’s baby daddy TshisaLIVE
  4. Kgomotso Christopher on Minnie Dlamini’s tips to artists 'to live within their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe: If your in-laws don't like you, it’s your partner’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X