IN MEMES | Netflix's 'Blood and Water' gets a Yaaasss from Mzansi!

Netflix's Blood and Water finally dropped and there's no negative review in sight on the TL. All fans have to say is they need more!

The much-anticipated series is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.

Fans gave the series a thumbs-up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry. They love the storyline which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.

Blood and Water is a drama about a youngster who uncovers a dark family secret.

It seems not only is the acting on par and the cinematography amazing but every little thing about the series managed to captivate viewers.

Most confessed that they binge-watched the series, which has only six episodes.

The only thing some viewers found disappointing was that they needed more than just six episodes.

Actors Thabang Molaba, Natasha Thahane, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Gail Mabalane and newcomer Ama Qamata got a lot of personal shout outs from fans of the series for their amazing work.

Here are the reactions from the TL: