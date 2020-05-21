IN MEMES | Netflix's 'Blood and Water' gets a Yaaasss from Mzansi!
Netflix's Blood and Water finally dropped and there's no negative review in sight on the TL. All fans have to say is they need more!
The much-anticipated series is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.
Fans gave the series a thumbs-up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry. They love the storyline which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.
Blood and Water is a drama about a youngster who uncovers a dark family secret.
It seems not only is the acting on par and the cinematography amazing but every little thing about the series managed to captivate viewers.
Most confessed that they binge-watched the series, which has only six episodes.
The only thing some viewers found disappointing was that they needed more than just six episodes.
Actors Thabang Molaba, Natasha Thahane, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Gail Mabalane and newcomer Ama Qamata got a lot of personal shout outs from fans of the series for their amazing work.
Here are the reactions from the TL:
This #BloodAndWater show pon Netflix soo good. All these twists and entanglements.... pic.twitter.com/qWR9yxgK7a— Riah Pearson (@RiahFlow) May 21, 2020
#BloodAndWater— Dee 🌷 (@DeeDory21) May 21, 2020
I still cannot believe @netflix only gave us 6 episodes.
I NEED MORE!!!!!! SEASON 2!!!!
AAAAH. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qXzZWTnfW5
I finished all of #BloodAndWater in one sitting. Now, I SLEEP! pic.twitter.com/Inp9y4EMZm— 8💛24💜 (@DavidAdade_) May 21, 2020
We need season 2!!!!!!!! (And please boma 12+ EPs)#BloodAndWater #bloodandwaternetflix pic.twitter.com/dn9ivEvJQx— Zanemvula (@tondealair) May 21, 2020
Also, I’m so upset at the fact that #BloodAndWater is literally only 6 freaking episodes and it ended with a damn cliffhanger 😭 Netflix, why are you like this?!!! pic.twitter.com/YyLsHGb7xR— TK (@tkgrierrrr) May 21, 2020
Me looking and waiting for Season 2 of #BloodAndWater on Netflix pic.twitter.com/U641TG9eVn— ✨Ż✨ (@ElegantKZ) May 21, 2020
Of course I’m about to binge watch #BloodAndWater knowing I have assignments to finish. pic.twitter.com/6kU2g6fd8F— @raetjie (@LiraeWilliams) May 20, 2020
#BloodAndWater— 🇿🇦Phumlani Masango 🇿🇦 (@nkazi123) May 21, 2020
You gotta looooove bra @sellomkn
As it numbs your pain it dumbs your brain 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sE6gXSfCUa
The story line of the show reminds me of Zephany Nurse case.— Dee 🌷 (@DeeDory21) May 21, 2020
The coach & learner affair reminds me of the Bishops affair drama 😂
So YES... these are actual events that occured in Cape Town, South Africa with a twist. 🌍😂#BloodAndWater #bloodandwaternetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/OkXKMUKv2b
I’m already halfway through #BloodAndWater on @netflix! This show is so good. All these beautiful Black actors 😍 plus the plot is filled with suspense. I love it. Watch this!! #Tiffrecs pic.twitter.com/zogwqihcZm— TV DuPree (@tiffani_dupree) May 21, 2020
@netflix YOUVE DONE IT AGAIN 👏👏👏 this show is everything! I can’t express how amazing this show is! Everyone please watch this #BloodAndWater #bloodandwaternetflix @ama_qamata pic.twitter.com/IQtJRzCXPc— Kevin Pham (@KevinPham) May 21, 2020