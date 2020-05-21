Prince Kaybee on Bianca Schoombee's 'racist' tweets: It can’t be the task of black people to ‘move on’

Prince Kaybee has added his voice to the outrage which dominated social media on Wednesday after “racist” tweets shared years ago by model and Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee resurfaced.

Bianca sparked outrage when a series of offensive tweets she posted as a teenager went viral on Twitter.

The model later issued an apology, saying she was young when she posted the comments, which included racist remarks and used the N-word several times. She added that she has forgiven herself and “moved on”.

Amid calls for her to be dropped from the Miss SA competition, Bianca withdrew from the pageant and deleted her Twitter account.

Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts on the matter on his Twitter page.

He said that “Bianca’s tweets teach us that it’s not black people that are holding on to racism and therefore it should never be their responsibility to let it go”.

The DJ added that it was not the responsibility of black South Africans to “move on” when many white people still held racist views.

“Many white South Africans are still holding to their racism unfortunately and it can’t be the task of black people to 'move on'.”