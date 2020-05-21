TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi negative for coronavirus - here's why she tested

21 May 2020 - 11:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The couple tested for the virus after Rachel felt unwell.
The couple tested for the virus after Rachel felt unwell.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Fitness enthusiast and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi's results from a Covid-19 test came back negative.

She tested at the weekend after feeling sick, and wanted to make sure that her three high-risk family members were not compromised.

Her brother and husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's, results also came back negative.

The Kolisis have been distributing food parcels to communities in need through the Kolisi Foundation.

“We work with people often and we prioritise safety first-gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene etc. We also have three high-risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop and I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before travelling.”

View this post on Instagram

During the weekend I really wasn’t feeling well at all. We work with people very often and always prioritize safety first, gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene ect We also have 3 high risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop. And I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before traveling. I had a Covid-19 Test done (which returned negative) over the weekend along with Siya and my brother. I think it’s really important we don’t undermine the seriousness of the Virus but that we don’t create a stigma around Covid-19 and testing. 🙌🏼 Thank you to @gift.of.the.givers for the top notch professionalism they do the testing for R750 pp and R650pp as a corporate offering.

A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) on

Communities in Limpopo, Western Cape and Free State provinces have benefited from their contributions. 

MORE

Sizwe Dhlomo: The youth can run SA 'better than any administration we’ve ever had'

Sizwe thinks SA's youth can run the country better than any administration it has ever had
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Siya Kolisi leads house cleaning challenge for men

Siya Kolisi has challenged other men to take part in the cleaning challenge.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks use World Cup final score for feeding scheme campaign

The Springboks are using the score from last year’s World Cup final victory in Japan to launch a campaign to feed people left destitute by the impact ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Thomas Gumede reveals he's Zola Nombona’s baby daddy TshisaLIVE
  3. Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe: If your in-laws don't like you, it’s your partner’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kgomotso Christopher on Minnie Dlamini’s tips to artists 'to live within their ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X