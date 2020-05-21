Rachel Kolisi negative for coronavirus - here's why she tested
Fitness enthusiast and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi's results from a Covid-19 test came back negative.
She tested at the weekend after feeling sick, and wanted to make sure that her three high-risk family members were not compromised.
Her brother and husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's, results also came back negative.
The Kolisis have been distributing food parcels to communities in need through the Kolisi Foundation.
“We work with people often and we prioritise safety first-gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene etc. We also have three high-risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop and I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before travelling.”
Communities in Limpopo, Western Cape and Free State provinces have benefited from their contributions.
