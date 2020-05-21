Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an 'apartheid spy'
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out to set the record straight on his grandfather's legacy after rapper AKA tried to drag his reputation through the mud during the #AKAvsSizwe twar.
The spicy exchange of words between rapper AKA and Sizwe has dominated all week and began after AKA had a public meltdown over his deal with Reebok that turned sour. Sizwe made a comment on Twitter about how AKA was a talented artist but not a good businessman.
Since then the twar has taken a life of its own, even going as far as dragging other people such as Cassper Nyovest and Rick Riky into the hot mess. However, Sizwe is apparently done with using words to fight and said the only way to end it now is with action.
But not before he restores his grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo's reputation on the social streets after AKA dragged him through the mud.
“The time for tweets is over, only actions now ... but for those interested in my family, our history with the struggle movement is very well documented. From Inkosi uAlbert Luthuli, who was friends with my grandfather. To ANC meetings at our family home. This is who we are!”
— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 20, 2020
Meanwhile, in what musician Busiswa described as a “strange coincidence”, the minister of sports, art and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, also seemingly came to Sizwe's aid in clearing up the misconception AKA helped create about Sizwe's grandfather and his legacy.
The minister took to Twitter - in the middle of the #AKAvsSizwe twar - to highlight how a loan from Isaac Dhlomo (Sizwe's grandfather) helped the ANCYL's first president become a partner at the Pixley ka Seme law firm.
“In 1946 Anton Lembede became a partner in this law firm with the help of a loan of close to R100,000 (considering inflation), from businessman Isaac Dhlomo,” the minister tweeted.
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 20, 2020
“Like? Why?! Even relief fund questions go unanswered but this there was time to address. It's just ..." Busiswa replied to a tweet, stating how weird it was that the minister tweeted about Sizwe's grandfather in the middle of a twar.
However, the minister quickly shut down any suggestions that he was involving himself in the twar.
“Have you been following my timeline over the past few days? We have been profiling ANCYL's first President Anton Lembede for a few days.
“Our lives don't revolve around other people's disputes. Leave us out of the pettiness,” the minister said.