Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an 'apartheid spy'

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out to set the record straight on his grandfather's legacy after rapper AKA tried to drag his reputation through the mud during the #AKAvsSizwe twar.

The spicy exchange of words between rapper AKA and Sizwe has dominated all week and began after AKA had a public meltdown over his deal with Reebok that turned sour. Sizwe made a comment on Twitter about how AKA was a talented artist but not a good businessman.

Since then the twar has taken a life of its own, even going as far as dragging other people such as Cassper Nyovest and Rick Riky into the hot mess. However, Sizwe is apparently done with using words to fight and said the only way to end it now is with action.

But not before he restores his grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo's reputation on the social streets after AKA dragged him through the mud.

“The time for tweets is over, only actions now ... but for those interested in my family, our history with the struggle movement is very well documented. From Inkosi uAlbert Luthuli, who was friends with my grandfather. To ANC meetings at our family home. This is who we are!”