SK Khoza thanks mentor Shona Ferguson for words of wisdom

Actor SK Khoza is grateful to have his mentor, co-producer and fellow actor Shona Ferguson to put him straight on certain things.

Things have been looking up for SK who caused excitement on the socials when he confirmed that he'd be making his way back to The Queen to act the role of Shaka again.

In what viewers described as an unexpected “plot twist” to the telenovela, SK seems to be loving the idea of being back on set with his fellow co-stars, moreover his mentor Shona.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of himself and Shona, SK shared how grateful he was for the bond he had with his boss and for him always being there to give guidance and uplifting words.

“Thanks for the real talk Shona and opening up to me. Our chat spoken with a thousand or more words really touched me. Salute Mr Sho, it was great knowing we both needed that. Many of these timeless sayings also recognise the concept of a higher brotherhood that unites us.”