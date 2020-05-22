AKA's triple music release dominates Friday: 'We bow down to the Mega'
When you woke up today, the first thing you'll have noticed is how the top 10 trends on Twitter were all related to AKA and the release of three new tracks by the musician.
AKA fans got a triple threat treat after hearing Cross My Heart, Monuments and Energy.
The tripod dose was enough to send fans into overdrive, analyse the verses, lol at his shots fired and jam at 6am.
From #AKADay to #MaDrugz, the Mega has again marked his territory and we're bowing down.
Here's what y'all had to say.
So far Energy is my favorite 🔥🔥🔥— ... (@Memz_Mo) May 22, 2020
Music from the heart @akaworldwide. Put it in my veins #madrugz pic.twitter.com/thPV5u6Bqv
Look how beautiful this is Kiernan‼️ @akaworldwide 😭❤️ #AKATV #TripleMegaThreat #CrossMyHeart #MaDrugz #Monuments #Energy pic.twitter.com/XoU2sJalWh— Jaydene Leyds (@Jayleyds) May 22, 2020
You finished them with all 3 platinum songs 💉💊💊💊 #Madrugz pic.twitter.com/cED278Ykur— Jules👭🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@JulietPoone) May 22, 2020
@akaworldwide 👑 The last 5 years ain't sh**t without you🙌🙌🔥🔥you deserve those flowers while you still alive #MaDrugz pic.twitter.com/KDxarKH36D— sandile kratos (@sandile_kratos) May 22, 2020
Who's the BIGGEST ARTIST in South Africa!?#AKATV #MaDrugz #yanga— QUAN 🇿🇦 (@QUANworldwide) May 22, 2020
Engery pic.twitter.com/SZTVgwanCM