TshisaLIVE

Doja Cat responds to Lana Del Rey’s explosive open letter on female musos

22 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Doja Cat's response had fans confused.
Doja Cat's response had fans confused.
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Doja Cat has hit back at Lana Del Rey's criticism of her in an open letter about the state of the US music industry at the moment.

Lana got tongues wagging this week when she responded to Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart by questioning what were acceptable themes in music at the moment.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying I’m glamorising abuse?

While some agreed with Lana, many slammed her comments, labelling them "tone deaf" and "childish".

Doja's defence force were heavy on the attack and delivered several clapbacks, and Doja stepped in herself to address the social media storm surrounding Lana's comments.

"Gang suck that dunker," she wrote in Lana's comments.

She later posted the response on her Twitter account.

The streets were hella confused at her response, and many admitted they didn't really understand what she was saying, but she was "right" and had put Lana in her place.

Did she? We may never know.

'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes history with Billboard No 1

Doja and Nicki's single became the first female rapper collab to top the chart.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat

"I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” Doja told Whoopi Goldberg.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, hailed the best rapper in the world

We think it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Thomas Gumede reveals he's Zola Nombona’s baby daddy TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | #StudentTwitter teaches Lvovo a lesson he'll never forget! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe: If your in-laws don't like you, it’s your partner’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X