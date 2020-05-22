TshisaLIVE

Lerato Sengadi warns Sandton joggers to be alert after she was almost mugged

22 May 2020 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lerato Sengadi has warned tweeps to be alert when jogging.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

Lerato Sengadi is grateful that she was unharmed during an attempted mugging while she was on her morning jog on Thursday. 

Lerato shared on Twitter that around 8am a car stopped behind her and a thief tried to mug her from behind, but luckily, Lerato is more of a fight than flight girl in dangerous situations.

“This morning on my morning walk I was jumped by a b**ch ass punk trying to mug me! The lil b**ch didn’t know that I may look bougie but I’m from the hood. And that switches on in a heartbeat. You tried the wrong one! He escaped in a white Corolla,” she said.

Lerato was quickly informed on her TL that the same vehicle had been involved when a thief used the same modus operandi on another Sandton resident.

On Friday morning, Lerato told TshisaLIVE she was still dealing with the matter but was OK. 

But above all, her fans were happy that she was safe.

