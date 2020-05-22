OPINION | No need for an open letter, Blood & Water proves the industry is open

It can be frustrating as a young artist to try to break into an industry where it often seems that popularity means more than talent.

But while the cult of celebrity has often blocked those who are far more talented from getting jobs, we are not at crisis levels.

There are many productions and channels that have embraced young talent and given them a platform to shine. One of these is Netflix’s new South African original drama Blood & Water.

The series, which centres on the story of a young girl who engineers a transfer to a prestigious school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her older sister's abduction at birth, premiered on Wednesday and has been trending on social media ever since.

While there are a handful of big names on the show, the real stars of it are its largely-unknown leads Ama Qamata and Thabang Molaba.

It's a clear example of talent shining through - and fans appreciating the talent without the hype.