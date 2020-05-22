Poet Lebo Mashile shares some of the racist situations she’s found herself in

Poet Lebo Mashile and many other black people were triggered by the racist tweets of a teenage Bianca Schoombee, which resulted in them going down memory lane to reflect on racist incidents they were subjected to.

Lebo joined many other tweeps who shared their painful experiences of incidents in which their blackness was used against them in a racist manner. For Lebo, the stories she read took her right back to the time she was schooling in the States.

“These conversations are so triggering. I remember when I rejoined my family in the US as a small kid. I couldn’t speak English and I was the only black kid at my school at that time. School was a place of daily isolation and bullying. I had only two friends, an Indian girl and a Latina.”