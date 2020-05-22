Prince Kaybee opens up about his mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prince Kaybee, like many of us, is trying to get used to the “new normal” brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the star has opened up about the toll it has had on his mental health.

Speaking to GQ Magazine on Instagram LIVE recently, Kaybee described his mental state during this pandemic as quite “stressful”, and said that it even caused him to see a doctor at Umhlanga Hospital.

“A week ago I saw a doctor at Umhlanga Hospital, there's a stress thing when your tummy gets bloated ... so, they say it's stress-related sometimes and you like get acid refluxes and all that ... my doctor then told me I should consider relaxing my mind and to do meditation-related exercises.

“I've been trying to do the meditations, I've got medication and I've been trying to figure out what it is when you try to relax your mind. Like, do you shut down completely? Or do you let go of the things you try to run, your music, your business, your loved ones ... what? What must you do now, so I think I'm trying to figure all that out.”

Having lost count of how many days we have been under lockdown, Kaybee said he stayed sane by taking each day as it comes and using the time to be creative.

“I even lost count of the days we've been under lockdown ... I don't know man, I take it one day at a time you know, keeping in contact with people, your loved ones, staying online and being creative. I guess that's the new life ... the new gigs are online now.

“So, with other things as well as far as business is concerned, you just want to keep in touch, means you're literally working from your phone ... there's nothing we can do at this point.”