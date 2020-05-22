'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana on coming to terms with his mother’s death 21 years later

Having lost his mother 21 years ago, The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana claims this year was the first time he had come to terms with the loss.

The actor, who plays Schumacher on the hit telenovela, shared some light on his mother's death on Twitter, expressing how he had lost someone who was “the epitome of love” but who he continues to carry with him in his heart.

In an emotional tweet, Vuyo wrote, “Today marks 21 years since I lost my best friend, my cheerleader, comforter, the epitome of love, generosity and kindness. I carry everything she was in my heart, I love and miss you, every day Mama.”