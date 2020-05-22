'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana on coming to terms with his mother’s death 21 years later
'Today marks 21 years since I lost my best friend, my cheerleader, comforter, the epitome of love, generosity and kindness'
Having lost his mother 21 years ago, The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana claims this year was the first time he had come to terms with the loss.
The actor, who plays Schumacher on the hit telenovela, shared some light on his mother's death on Twitter, expressing how he had lost someone who was “the epitome of love” but who he continues to carry with him in his heart.
In an emotional tweet, Vuyo wrote, “Today marks 21 years since I lost my best friend, my cheerleader, comforter, the epitome of love, generosity and kindness. I carry everything she was in my heart, I love and miss you, every day Mama.”
Today marks 21 years since I lost my best friend, my cheerleader, comforter, the epitome of love, generosity and kindness, I carry everything she was in my heart, I love and miss you everyday Mama ♥️— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) May 21, 2020
Though his mother passed away 21 years ago, Vuyo said the pain was still felt fresh, as he couldn't function when the month of May came round every year.
He thanked his girlfriend Renate Stuurman and friend Tembisa Nxumalo for being there for him.
“It is the first time in 21 years I could fully function in the month of May, especially on this day, there were difficult moments in the day but I managed quite well, thank you for the kind messages, Renate Stuurman and Thembisa Nxumalo. I really appreciate you two with all my heart.”
It is the first time in 21 years I could fully function in the month of May, especially on this day, there were difficult moments in the day but I managed quite well, thank you for the kind messages, @RenateStuurman and @tembisa I really appreciate you two with all my heart 🙏🏾♥️ https://t.co/6dDXzRQasF— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) May 21, 2020
He also shared a series of heartfelt messages on his Instagram Stories where he wished his mother a happy birthday.
In parts of his emotional post to his mother from his IG stories, Vuyo expressed that “every ounce of good in me comes from your teachings. I miss you every single day of my life and I am eternally grateful for years I had with you.
"You shall forever be in my heart and my memories. I love you mama.”