Zenande Mfenyana: I can’t believe I’m going to be someone’s mom

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has been basking in all the pregnancy glory, and can't stop talking about her excitement at becoming a mother.

The star recently put the rumour mill to a halt when she announced she was expecting.

Now that everything's out in the open, the feisty actress took to Twitter to share a special moment that made her realise how blessed she was to be a mom.

“My neighbours' kids happily call me by my name, and I’ve never had any qualms with that. They’re so cute with their little voices. Today one of them said 'Mama'. Jehova. I shed a young tear, like I’m actually about to be someone’s Mama.”