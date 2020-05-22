TshisaLIVE

Zenande Mfenyana: I can’t believe I’m going to be someone’s mom

22 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is excited to be a mother.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is excited to be a mother.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has been basking in all the pregnancy glory, and can't stop talking about her excitement at becoming a mother.

The star recently put the rumour mill to a halt when she announced she was expecting.

Now that everything's out in the open, the feisty actress took to Twitter to share a special moment that made her realise how blessed she was to be a mom.

“My neighbours' kids happily call me by my name, and I’ve never had any qualms with that. They’re so cute with their little voices. Today one of them said 'Mama'. Jehova. I shed a young tear, like I’m actually about to be someone’s Mama.”

This past Mother's Day, Zenande got tongues wagging when she shared gorgeous underwater snaps from her maternity shoot to confirm she was pregnant.

Her unborn baby is all she can think about, and earlier this week the actress lifted the lid on the gender of her baby.

She took to Twitter and shared how she was craving a full day at the spa before her “ballerina” arrives.

Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything!

Zenande looks absolutely gorgeous!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement

Zenande is a mama to be... maybe to twins!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors

The actress only held back on names but they shared their thoughts on the alleged 'abuse' young actors endure at the hands of other, often older ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting

Sindi Dlathu. That's it really. That's the story!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Thomas Gumede reveals he's Zola Nombona’s baby daddy TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | #StudentTwitter teaches Lvovo a lesson he'll never forget! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe: If your in-laws don't like you, it’s your partner’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X