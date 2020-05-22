Zenande Mfenyana: I can’t believe I’m going to be someone’s mom
Actress Zenande Mfenyana has been basking in all the pregnancy glory, and can't stop talking about her excitement at becoming a mother.
The star recently put the rumour mill to a halt when she announced she was expecting.
Now that everything's out in the open, the feisty actress took to Twitter to share a special moment that made her realise how blessed she was to be a mom.
“My neighbours' kids happily call me by my name, and I’ve never had any qualms with that. They’re so cute with their little voices. Today one of them said 'Mama'. Jehova. I shed a young tear, like I’m actually about to be someone’s Mama.”
This past Mother's Day, Zenande got tongues wagging when she shared gorgeous underwater snaps from her maternity shoot to confirm she was pregnant.
Her unborn baby is all she can think about, and earlier this week the actress lifted the lid on the gender of her baby.
She took to Twitter and shared how she was craving a full day at the spa before her “ballerina” arrives.
