Zodwa called out for visiting a friend under lockdown, not social distancing

22 May 2020 - 13:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu was snapped while not wearing a mask.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has come under fire from fans for visiting a friend under lockdown and for not social distancing or wearing a mask during the visit.

The trouble started when Zodwa posted a snap of herself with fellow muso Dladla Mshunqisi on Instagram, telling followers she had paid her bestie a visit to check up on him.

After working I checked on my industry friend Dladla Mshunqisi. Ngiyakuthanda kakhulu mngan wam,” she wrote.

Zodwa's comments section was soon packed with messages from concerned fans questioning why she had gone to his house, why they were so close and why neither of them were wearing masks.

Zodwa did not respond to their inquiries, but told TshisaLIVE she did nothing wrong and had simply been working with her friend.

“We have papers, we are working. This is the entertainment industry and we need to work by being with each other. I know the rules and regulations but we are no longer at level five and scared. It was purely work.”

She also brushed off questions about not wearing a mask, saying they both had masks and had been wearing them before taking the picture.

“We have masks, we have our temperature checked constantly. We are careful. We were just taking a picture.”

While she has not been able to hit the grooves, Zodwa has been hard at work during lockdown launching her lipstick and petroleum jelly range.

The launch comes just months after she released a line of perfumes.

TshisaLIVE
